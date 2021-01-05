Good Morning, Georgia: Let's Focus on What's at Stake Today

A lot of this site’s readers reside in Georgia. That’s been the case ever since it was launched because Herman was based in Atlanta and hosted his radio show there. We’ve always aspired to a nationwide – and even worldwide – audience, but we’ve always known our leading pocket of strength was the Peach State.

Good.

The entire nation has Georgia on its mind today, and I’ve never been happier to have such a Georgia-centric audience to address.

Today, you (Georgia) will decide the direction of the federal government for the next two years – and really beyond that, when you consider the long-lasting effects of what Democrats could do if they got control of the White House, the House and the Senate.

The White House and the House are already done deals. Donald Trump’s denial notwithstanding, Joe Biden will become president on January 20. And while the margin is tighter than ever, Democrats still control the House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi was just re-elected Speaker. She’s already announced her intention to change House rules to make it easier for Democrats to run up debt spending on left-wing priorities.

The Senate is where Republicans could stand in the gap, but only if at least one of the two Georgia Republicans running in runoffs today is able to win.

A victory by either David Perdue or Kelly Loeffler would give Republicans 51 seats in the new Senate. A victory by both would give Republicans 52 seats.

But if they both lose, the Senate will be in a 50-50 tie, and Kamala Harris will be able to break tie votes in favor of the Democrats’ agenda. That means Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. It means Democrats chairing all committees and having a majority of members on all committees.

It means the votes would be in hand to eliminate the legislative filibuster and pass everything from the Green New Deal to a repeal of the Trump tax cuts to a nationwide ban on right-to-work laws. It could mean socialized medicine. It could mean a ban on fracking. It could mean new restrictions on religious freedom. It could mean taxpayer funding of abortions.

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are not perfect candidates. I am disappointed in both for supporting the idea of $2,000 COVID checks, and I’m convinced the only reason they’re doing it is that they think they’ll lose the runoffs if they don’t. It’s troubling that two supposedly conservative Republicans think that’s how you win the votes of people in a historically red state.

But the nation cannot afford the spending Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi would perpetrate.

The private sector cannot absorb the tax increases they would impose. And the nation does not need the federal government growing in power and authority when the best thing we could do is to return more power to state and local governments, which are closer to the people and more accountable to them.

I don’t care if you like Perdue and Loeffler. I don’t care if you’re mad at Georgia election officials. The only thing that matters today is not letting Chuck Schumer get control of the U.S. Senate, because the things the Democrats would do with that power would harm this country in ways that we can scarcely begin to comprehend.

Georgia, you have an opportunity today to impose a crucial check on the Democrats’ power in Washington. Don’t let anything else that’s going on distract you from that. Vote for Perdue and Loeffler, not because they’re ideal candidates, but because of what will happen to the country if they don’t win.