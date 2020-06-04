If the GOP kills the $600 unemployment bonus in July, they'll face an electoral bloodbath in November

Earlier today, Dan wrote about the braindead way in which the Covid-19 stimulus plan was implemented. I agree with most of what he had to say. It was a ridiculous ill-conceived scheme that was, like most of what Washington does, poorly thought out, barely debated and badly implemented. But we are where we are.

Payments of $1200 went out, and a $600 weekly federal “bonus” was added to unemployment benefits.

Many of my fellow conservatives are eager – even giddy – to see that $600 come to an end. Right now it’s set to run out at the end of July, and people like Lindsey Graham have said it will be extended “over our dead bodies.” Their argument is built on the claim that it disincentivizes a return to work.

While that may be true for some, in general I disagree.

At best, it’s a deeply flawed, myopic argument that ignores the reality of our situation, waves away federal culpability in the destruction of the economy and turns a blind eye to economic realities. At worst, it tees up a compelling argument that will cause an electoral bloodbath in November.

Why do I say that? Why am I arguing a point with which both Dan and Herman will likely disagree? Here’s why:

1. Our current level of unemployment is a direct result of state and federal actions that have destroyed businesses and entire industries. We’re not talking about a bunch of deadbeats who “don’t want to go back to work.” We’re talking about people who were gainfully and even lucratively employed just a couple of months ago. The idea that $600 a week overcompensates them is ludicrous.

If you were making $75,000 in November, and your profession was decimated by the government’s reaction to the virus, you’re getting about a third of your former paycheck. You may not have a company – or companies – to which you can return. They may come back, but they’re probably not back yet, so the “go find a new gig” line carries little weight.

2. Insurance exists. Let’s say you have a family of four, and you’ve lost insurance that was supplemented by an employer. You want to cover your kids. So you head online and look up Cobra. Guess what? Without that $600, it will eat somewhere in the neighborhood of 90 percent of your unemployment check. Even with the $600, it makes way more sense to be employed.

The incentive may be slightly less than it would be without the bonus, because the pain is less, but for most it isn’t “disincentivizing” anything. People who were trying not to work before the outbreak will still have that attitude. People who wanted to work before the virus will still want to return to jobs and, hopefully, those jobs will eventually return.

3. Politicians who ignore the above will, rightly, be targeted. The Democrats will call them unfeeling monsters who are so rich that they have no idea how hard life is in the real world. Never mind that most D.C. Democrats also fit that description to a tee. They’ll still make the claim, the media will be repeat it, and it will stick. It should stick. If you don’t think so, consider this:

Washington has squandered trillions on social engineering, foreign aid to anti-American nations, ridiculous pet projects and wasteful budgetary excesses. That isn’t going to change. The same Republicans who will be killing the $600 bonus will still be voting for those plans, and proposing more, even as they tell their constituents that they’re being given too much. The hypocrisy is obvious and the outrage will be real, widespread and justified.

Again, I’m no fan of the way this was all handled. Nor am I saying that we should keep the $600 bonus in place forever. All I’m saying is that a quick look at weekly unemployment numbers will tell you that we’re not on the rebound. It’s very doubtful that we will be at the end of July, and the riots aren’t helping.

If you’d like to see the GOP keep control of the presidency and the Senate, and perhaps even take the House, you should not be cheering for their plan to end the bonus. Bear in mind: If we lose this election, the Democrats will institute sweeping socialist tax-and-spend policies. You’ll probably see single-payer and universal basic income. These plans will be confiscatory in the extreme, will decimate the idea of The United States as a free republic, and will make $600 look like an absolute pittance.

If that $600 is the cost of keeping Joe Biden out of the White House, it’s a price worth paying.

So Republicans should tie the amount to the unemployment rate, phase it out slowly or chop it off after the November election. Whatever they do, they should not kill it right now. Listening to Lindsey Graham is never a good thing. The Democrats are currently losing. If we kill the bonus now, it’s not only bad policy, it’s precisely the talking point they need to turn their dismal fortunes around.