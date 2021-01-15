SECTIONS
GOP Reps Team Up to Deliver Pizza to National Guard Troops Protecting the Capitol

Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal By Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal
Published January 15, 2021 at 4:00pm
Members of Congress decided to give a treat to the National Guardsmen working tirelessly in the wake of the Capitol incursion last week.

Republican Reps. Mike Waltz and Scott Franklin of Florida and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri provided the servicemen and women pizza on the Capitol grounds.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas also tweeted a photo showing him greeting the troops with food.

Thankfully, these representatives are not the only ones paying special attention to the troops.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presented some of the guardsmen with challenge coins, and Vice President Mike Pence visited them Thursday night.

In order to assure a peaceful transition of power from the Trump to Biden administration, troops were called in to protect members of Congress and other government officials through Inauguration Day.

The Pentagon projects that over 20,000 guardsmen will be in the capital by Wednesday, CBS News reported.

That is four times as many troops as there are currently stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan combined, according to Newsweek.

This unprecedented security presence should give people a glimpse not only into the possible threat of political violence, but also the might of the United States armed forces.

Tensions are fervently high at the moment, so having troops with the mission to protect every American, regardless of their political views, keeps the United States stable.

We must never forget that these honorable men and women are actively preserving our freedom and democracy, and they deserve our utmost respect and gratitude.

