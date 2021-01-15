GOP Reps Team Up to Deliver Pizza to National Guard Troops Protecting the Capitol

Members of Congress decided to give a treat to the National Guardsmen working tirelessly in the wake of the Capitol incursion last week.

Republican Reps. Mike Waltz and Scott Franklin of Florida and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri provided the servicemen and women pizza on the Capitol grounds.

Thank you to our @USNationalGuard for their continued service to our country. It was an honor having the opportunity to thank them in person (and with pizza) alongside @RepHartzler. pic.twitter.com/FKDbNFcmPi — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) January 13, 2021

As a veteran, I understand the sacrifices our military make in defense of America. Some of my @HouseGOP colleagues & I brought pizza to the @NationalGuard working around the clock to help defend our U.S. Capitol and those of us who work here. pic.twitter.com/h0NOFjUcKZ — Congressman Scott Franklin (@RepFranklin) January 14, 2021

Our National Guardsmen and Capitol Police are the true heroes and patriots. Let’s keep them in our prayers. They are everything those thugs and domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol will never be – heroes, patriots, men and women of decency and integrity. https://t.co/50CuJVcDc5 — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 13, 2021

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas also tweeted a photo showing him greeting the troops with food.

Today, I wanted to take a moment in between votes to deliver pizza and thank the members of the National Guard who are protecting our nation’s Capitol. I am eternally grateful for these brave men and women and their selfless service to our democracy. pic.twitter.com/CJrY4vYtPz — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 14, 2021

Thankfully, these representatives are not the only ones paying special attention to the troops.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presented some of the guardsmen with challenge coins, and Vice President Mike Pence visited them Thursday night.

Pelosi just went outside and thanked the troops protecting the Capitol, and game them all her challenge coin: pic.twitter.com/VbOhyFxcVj — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 13, 2021

We’re grateful for the incredible men and women of the @NationalGuard who are working around the clock to keep our Nation’s Capitol safe. On behalf of the American People, thank you for stepping forward for your Country. pic.twitter.com/oAiC95R7vg — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 15, 2021

In order to assure a peaceful transition of power from the Trump to Biden administration, troops were called in to protect members of Congress and other government officials through Inauguration Day.

The Pentagon projects that over 20,000 guardsmen will be in the capital by Wednesday, CBS News reported.

That is four times as many troops as there are currently stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan combined, according to Newsweek.

This unprecedented security presence should give people a glimpse not only into the possible threat of political violence, but also the might of the United States armed forces.

Tensions are fervently high at the moment, so having troops with the mission to protect every American, regardless of their political views, keeps the United States stable.

We must never forget that these honorable men and women are actively preserving our freedom and democracy, and they deserve our utmost respect and gratitude.

