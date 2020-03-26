SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

GOP senators say 'drafting error' in bill pays more to be laid off than to work; Bernie: Don't fix it!

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 25, 2020 at 5:40pm
Print

It seemed like a done deal late Tuesday night that the bill was going to pass the Senate on Wednesday and probably the House on Thursday. Now there are all kinds of reasons to doubt both.

We’ll start with the Senate, where three Republican senators – Tim Scott, Ben Sasse and Lindsey Graham – are sounding the alarm about what they called a “drafting error” in the bill. For a vast number workers, they say, it would pay more to be laid off than to work. That would create a massive disincentive to work and it would further jeopardize productivity – which is teetering on the brink as it is:

In the press conference, Scott gave the example of someone in South Carolina making $20 an hour, or $800 a week, who could get up to $326 of unemployment benefits in the state, followed by another $600 a week in the federal benefit, meaning they would be earning more than their normal salary.

“This legislation would not stop at 100 percent of your income, this legislation would allow you in unemployment to make more than you do in employment,” Scott said. “We know that that is a drafting error and we are simply providing an amendment to fix that so you do not make more in unemployment than you do when you’re working.”

“Under this proposal … under unemployment you’d be making $24.07 an hour in South Carolina,” Graham said. “There are a lot of jobs that in South Carolina don’t pay $24.07 an hour.”

TRENDING: A group of young Kentuckyans had a ‘coronavirus party’ and you can probably guess what happened

The question is whether this is really a drafting error or something Democrats intentionally inserted into the bill. Adding credence to that speculation is a new threat from Bernie Sanders, who says he will put a hold on the bill if the “drafting error” is fixed:

In my view, it would be an outrage to prevent working-class Americans to receive the emergency unemployment assistance included in this legislation,” Sanders said in a statement, also posted on social media.

“Unless these Republican Senators drop their objections, I am prepared to put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund to make sure that any corporation receiving financial assistance under this legislation does not lay off workers, cut wages or benefits, ship jobs overseas, or pay workers poverty wages,” he continued.

In case you’re wondering what that means, any senator can put a hold on a bill, and it simply means that you can’t approve the bill by unanimous consent. It could still pass on a voice vote or on a roll call vote, but that bogs down the process and opens it up to many hours of Senate debate.

Does the drafting error need to be fixed?

For something that’s supposed to be such a big emergency that we needed it days ago or whatever, a hold is a pretty serious threat. But a flaw that big is something that needs to be fixed.

Meanwhile, over in the House, Nancy Pelosi is showing no inclination to hurry the bill to passage:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that a massive stimulus agreement reached by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and key members of the Trump administration shows improvement over a GOP proposal released late last week. But she didn’t give a clear sign of approval or commit to a House vote.

“House Democrats will now review the final provisions and legislative text of the agreement to determine a course of action,” she said in a statement. 

Doesn’t exactly sound like she’s on board with pushing this thing through, does it?

RELATED: A group of young Kentuckyans had a 'coronavirus party' and you can probably guess what happened

The deal between the White House, McConnell and Schumer eliminated a lot of Pelosi’s demands, most of which were insane and never should have been made in the first place. Maybe this is her way of getting revenge for not having a seat at the negotiating table.

But I wonder what she thinks she’s gaining by continually throwing up roadblocks on this. The bill needs to pass as quickly as possible, and everyone knows she’s the one holding it up.

Or she was. Suddenly it seems like a lot of people want to hold it up, and it’s suddenly not so clear that this thing is going to pass at all.

Gulp. Another day, more drama. Can Congress do its job at all?

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







GOP senators say 'drafting error' in bill pays more to be laid off than to work; Bernie: Don't fix it!
A group of young Kentuckyans had a 'coronavirus party' and you can probably guess what happened
Chuck Schumer pretty proud of himself for denying Trump Organization employees any relief in bill
What? Total of coronavirus relief package is suddenly . . . $6 trillion?
Pence says FDA has now approved hydroxychloriquine for off-label use to treat COVID-19
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×