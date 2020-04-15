Michigan Gov. Whitmer: My orders trampling people's rights are no biggie, because it's cold in northern Michigan!

Here in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has implemented a series of “orders” that are, supposedly, designed to tamp down the spread of coronavirus. That’s not surprising. Most states have some enacted emergency edicts that serve to eliminate large gatherings, suspend the normal functions of society, and promote social distancing.

What makes Whitmer’s order different is its scope, and its capriciousness. You’re only supposed to go shopping if you need “essential” items, but no one seems to know exactly what that means. At a Walmart, for example, you can’t buy a “non-essential” American flag, but you can purchase “necessities” like Frisbees, beach towels or Lego sets. You can’t buy seeds to plant your garden, but you can buy comic book poster art or the newest Star Wars Blu-ray.

People with more than one home (think vacation cottages like Bernie’s lake house) are barred from traveling between their residences. Everyone is supposed to stay inside, except when they go out to exercise once a day. That’s completely unenforceable, but it’s the rule.

Motorboats are forbidden, but sailboats and other engine-less craft are A-OK. Long walks and solo exercise are encouraged, but no one is allowed to golf.

How does any of that make sense? It doesn’t. How is constitutional? No one knows. It just . . . is apparently.

Whitmer is facing a growing backlash for her goofy diktats, and a recall petition at Change.org now has a quarter million signatures. Whether or not you think her “precautions” are justified, it’s clear they’re starting to tick people off.

It’s also clear that she knows it, because she’s started to address the blowback. She did so by informing people that they shouldn’t worry about her orders, because it’s cold in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. There might even be snow, so all the things she’s demanding will pretty much just happen thanks to the weather.

Gretchen Whitmer: Authoritarianism is okay because it's snowing!

Before you ask, the answer is no. You’re not allowed to go skiing, even if your neck of the woods gets enough snow.

The fact is, this has nothing to do with weather. If Whitmer came out and said “hell yeah I’m cracking down on all this stuff, and here’s why,” I could at least respect that. I might not agree with all of it – particularly the more arbitrary regulations – but at least we could then have an honest debate. She isn’t offering any justification, though, and while she claims it’s only for a couple of weeks, she keeps trying to extend the end date.

Instead of explaining her decisions, she’s trampling on people’s rights, making weird, nonsensical distinctions, and pretending it doesn’t matter because, in certain parts of the state, it’s chilly outside.

Sorry, but that’s not how the whole freedom thing is supposed to work.

PS: Detroit is about to head into at least a week of 50-degree-plus weather. What will be the excuse then?

