Great: Biden Determined to Rejoin Iran Nuclear Pact; Trump Plans New Sanctions to Make Rejoining Harder

There are some terrible ideas a Republican Senate can’t stop would-be President Joe Biden from pursuing. At the top of that list is a decision to rejoin the terrible Iran nuclear deal. Anyone who looks at this idea objectively would quickly see it would be disastrous to actually do.

But Joe Biden doesn’t look at anything objectively. He’s spent the past two years acting appalled at any move by Donald Trump to reverse an Obama policy. And Obama, Biden and John Kerry have been peddling the fiction since 2015 that the Iran nuclear deal was a great thing.

Of course, it was anything but. It released billions of dollars for the mullahs to spend on the development of nukes, when they weren’t sending it off to terrorists. It made inspections of Iranian nuclear sites all but impossible. And it even contained an expiration date – which is now only eight years away – for all restrictions on Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Not that the expiration date matters. Iran has been cheating on the deal since it was signed. And why not? There’s no way to do anything about it if you prove it, which is impossible anyway because no real inspections are possible.

The Iran nuclear deal was a complete disgrace, negotiated by a Secretary of State (Kerry) who was more interested in appeasing the mad mullahs than in looking out for America’s best interests. And of course, Kerry shared Obama’s utter disdain for our allies in Israel, which is why Benjamin Netanyahu’s objections to the deal were summarily dismissed.

By withdrawing from the deal and ratcheting up pressure on Iran in the form of new economic sanctions, Trump marginalized Iran and set the stage for multiple Arab nations – specifically Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates – to establish diplomatic ties with Israel for the first time since the Jewish state’s re-establishment in 1948.

You’d have to be a complete moron to want to reverse the policies that brought all this about. It appears Joe Biden just might be a complete moron, although the Trump Administration is going to try to make it as hard as possible for Biden to actually commit this blunder:

A former senior aide to Joe Biden said rejoining the Iran nuclear deal was “high on his agenda” and that the US president-elect would move to do so shortly after taking office.

“I believe that in the first months [of Biden’s presidency], we’ll either see him rejoin the deal fully, or what I would call ‘JCPOA-minus,’ meaning lifting sanctions in exchange for suspending some of the Iranian nuclear programs [developed] in the past three years,” Amos Hochstein said Sunday in an interview in Hebrew with Channel 12 news.

The comments came as an Israeli news site reported the Trump administration — in coordination with Israel and Arab states in the Persian Gulf — was planning a bevy of wide-ranging sanctions on Iran to make it more difficult for the incoming administration to reenter the nuclear deal, which was negotiated when Biden served as vice president under Obama.

According to current U.S. envoy Elliot Abrams, the Trump Administration plans to impose new sanctions on Iran each week. Biden would have the authority to lift the sanctions, but it could be politically perilous for him to do so given Iran’s acknowledged cheating on the deal, not to mention what we already know about how Iran has used the unfrozen funds from the deal to fund terrorist attacks throughout the region.

In the meantime, Netanyahu intends to reach out to Biden and try to talk them out of this idiotic idea. Netanyahu has tons of intelligence to prove the Iranians have been cheating from the word go. Maybe Biden and his team will be less antagonistic toward Israel, and more willing to listen, than Obama and Kerry were.

We can only pray for that.

Trump has Iran in the weakest strategic position it’s been in since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. Letting them off the mat now would be dumb beyond words.

Is Joe Biden really that ignorant? Or is he just so beholden to the left’s agenda that he has no choice?