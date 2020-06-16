The great Oklahoma State t-shirt crisis may have been diffused, but why did it happen at all?

Many of you are probably familiar with One America News. I must admit, I have never watched it. I don’t really watch cable news at all.

But I know that OAN was created a few years back to compete with Fox News for the conservative audience of news-consumers. It’s been described as more reliably pro-Trump and more willing to add its ideological bent to its stories. In other words, it’s just like every other cable news channel. They all have agendas and none are very subtle about inserting them into their reporting.

I guess Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is a fan of OAN. Why anyone should care about this is beyond me, but it became public knowledge after Gundy tweeted a photo of himself fishing with his sons – and wearing an OAN shirt.

He didn’t wear it to football practice, mind you. He wore it fishing. Regardless, so what? If he likes to watch Lifetime, HBO or HGTV, what does it have to do with the price of tea in China?

But it brought about a massive fit from running back Chuba Hubbard, who publicly announced he would not work out or play under Gundy until something was done about Gundy’s reprobate TV watching.

TRENDING: Atlanta cops offer $10,000 reward for help catching Wendy's arsonist

Now, in the public relations business, they advise clients to diffuse a situation quickly. I don’t know if Gundy was taking advice from such people, but if he was, he couldn’t have executed it much better than he did here:

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

That seems like a positive resolution. But I don’t think it is.

Should Coach Gundy stop wearing the OAN shirt? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (27 Votes)

The principle this establishes is that people have the right to bully and pressure you about things a basic as where you decide to get your news. It’s none of Chuba Hubbard’s concern what news network Mike Gundy decides to watch, just as it’s not Gundy’s concern if Hubbard wants to watch CNN or MSNBC.

Both men emphasize in the video that they’re working on “making some changes.” What changes? What needs to change? The coach likes to watch OAN. That doesn’t need to change.

Hubbard should have been politely told to pound sand.

But that is not the environment in which we’re living today. It is not acceptable for certain people to attack others on the basis of something as fundamental as who they vote for, or where they get their news. And if watch the comments under Hubbard’s tweet with Gundy, you’ll notice that this came nowhere near satisfying the job. The first comment is from a guy who’s upset that Gundy didn’t apologize in the video.

Apologize? For what? Watching a news station? That is not something you need to apologize for. And a college football player has no business going off on his coach for a matter like this.

Gundy should have told him that, if he wasn’t willing to practice, there were other running backs who would be happy to have the playing time. Of course, there’s a chance that if he did that, other players would have joined Hubbard’s cause. This seems to be the way of the world at the moment. Anything certain people don’t want you to do, you are simply not allowed to do.

I carry no brief for OAN. I’ve never watched it, and I personally am not a big fan of news organizations that exist to promote ideological agendas. Then again, MSNBC and CNN exist to promote ideological agendas, as do the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Associated Press. OAN’s sins are being on the wrong side, and maybe being a little more shameless about it than the others.

But we’re moving into dangerous territory when people can be bullied into submission solely on the basis of consuming news from the “wrong” sources. One side of the debate now considers itself ascendant, and thinks it has the opportunity to completely silence all voices on the other side.

Study history to find out where that tends to lead. I’ll give you a hint: It’s nowhere good.