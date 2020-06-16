SECTIONS
The great Oklahoma State t-shirt crisis may have been diffused, but why did it happen at all?

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 16, 2020 at 6:25am
Many of you are probably familiar with One America News. I must admit, I have never watched it. I don’t really watch cable news at all.

But I know that OAN was created a few years back to compete with Fox News for the conservative audience of news-consumers. It’s been described as more reliably pro-Trump and more willing to add its ideological bent to its stories. In other words, it’s just like every other cable news channel. They all have agendas and none are very subtle about inserting them into their reporting.

I guess Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is a fan of OAN. Why anyone should care about this is beyond me, but it became public knowledge after Gundy tweeted a photo of himself fishing with his sons – and wearing an OAN shirt.

He didn’t wear it to football practice, mind you. He wore it fishing. Regardless, so what? If he likes to watch Lifetime, HBO or HGTV, what does it have to do with the price of tea in China?

But it brought about a massive fit from running back Chuba Hubbard, who publicly announced he would not work out or play under Gundy until something was done about Gundy’s reprobate TV watching.

Now, in the public relations business, they advise clients to diffuse a situation quickly. I don’t know if Gundy was taking advice from such people, but if he was, he couldn’t have executed it much better than he did here:

That seems like a positive resolution. But I don’t think it is.

Should Coach Gundy stop wearing the OAN shirt?

The principle this establishes is that people have the right to bully and pressure you about things a basic as where you decide to get your news. It’s none of Chuba Hubbard’s concern what news network Mike Gundy decides to watch, just as it’s not Gundy’s concern if Hubbard wants to watch CNN or MSNBC.

Both men emphasize in the video that they’re working on “making some changes.” What changes? What needs to change? The coach likes to watch OAN. That doesn’t need to change.

Hubbard should have been politely told to pound sand.

But that is not the environment in which we’re living today. It is not acceptable for certain people to attack others on the basis of something as fundamental as who they vote for, or where they get their news. And if watch the comments under Hubbard’s tweet with Gundy, you’ll notice that this came nowhere near satisfying the job. The first comment is from a guy who’s upset that Gundy didn’t apologize in the video.

Apologize? For what? Watching a news station? That is not something you need to apologize for. And a college football player has no business going off on his coach for a matter like this.

Gundy should have told him that, if he wasn’t willing to practice, there were other running backs who would be happy to have the playing time. Of course, there’s a chance that if he did that, other players would have joined Hubbard’s cause. This seems to be the way of the world at the moment. Anything certain people don’t want you to do, you are simply not allowed to do.

I carry no brief for OAN. I’ve never watched it, and I personally am not a big fan of news organizations that exist to promote ideological agendas. Then again, MSNBC and CNN exist to promote ideological agendas, as do the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Associated Press. OAN’s sins are being on the wrong side, and maybe being a little more shameless about it than the others.

But we’re moving into dangerous territory when people can be bullied into submission solely on the basis of consuming news from the “wrong” sources. One side of the debate now considers itself ascendant, and thinks it has the opportunity to completely silence all voices on the other side.

Study history to find out where that tends to lead. I’ll give you a hint: It’s nowhere good.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







