Commentary
The greatest catch in football history . . . did not involve a football

Dan Calabrese
Published July 10, 2020 at 2:00am
If you haven’t seen this yet, don’t wait another second.

Phillip Blanks was a wide receiver at Michigan’s Kalamazoo Valley College, and later at California’s Saddleback College. The 28-year-old also served in the Marines, and perhaps you’ve heard that there’s no such thing as a former Marine. So we’ll just note that during his time on active duty, Blanks is reported to have served in 12 different countries.

He’s a man of distinction to be sure, and he now works as a security guard.

But without a doubt, he never made a catch more important – and perhaps none more difficult – than this one:

The burning apartment building was in Phoenix, and the events shown above took place on July 3. The tragically sad news is that the mother who threw the toddler from the balcony did not survive. In fact, she was already engulfed in flames when she somehow had the presence of mind to throw the child.

This was not a tiny baby. The boy is three years old. And as you can see, he didn’t fall right into the arms of a waiting Blanks. It required a diving catch, made all the more difficult by the fact that the railing of a ground-floor unit was nearby. Yet Blanks didn’t hesitate in selling out his body to catch the boy and prevent what could have been his tragic death as well.

Once he had the boy in his arms, Blanks had the good sense to get him as far away from the building as possible, because even though the fire appeared contained to the upper unit, there was no way of knowing how quickly the danger could spread.

We don’t see who Blanks gives the boy to, but we do see him moments later walking away like nothing happened.

Is Phillip Blanks a hero?

Everything I know about the Marines is that they serve without seeking glory for themselves, so it’s no surprise Blanks wasn’t seeking all kinds of attention in the aftermath of his heroic act. I don’t want to rob him of his humility, but I do believe people who are willing to step up and give of themselves to help others in need deserve our thanks as a society.

Nice job, Marine. It’s still a terrible tragedy that boy and his sister have lost their mother. But thanks to Phillip Blanks, the boy will get a shot at a good life for himself. Let’s pray he makes the most of it.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese

Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
