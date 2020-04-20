Gretchen Whitmer: Angry Michigan citizens dared protest my onerous lockdown, so I may just have to extend it

If there’s one thing that’s becoming increasingly obvious about the coronavirus lockdown, it’s that people are getting really, really sick of it. Jobs are being destroyed, mortgages are in arrears, businesses have closed and many will never re-open. People are fed up with being simultaneously told they’re not allowed to work, but they’re still on the hook for all of their debts and necessities.

It is in no way a sustainable situation.

The last few days have been rife with protests, as people all across the country let their governors know how they feel. Onerous shutdowns are going to have to end, and it’s going to have to happen soon, or we’re going to be facing genuine social disorder. Nowhere is this more obvious than in Michigan.

We’ve outlined the arbitrary weirdness of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s regulations before. If you’d like to see her Bizarro-World definitions of “essential” and “non-essential,” you can do so here and here. For now, suffice it to say that the citizens in her state are fed up.

Over the weekend, protests erupted in Lansing, and Whitmer is none too pleased that Michiganders have dared defy her quarantine diktats. As she told Rachel Maddow, she sees the protests as nothing more than political rallies. Because of them, she claims she may need to punish the state by extending her lockdown order.

TRENDING: Trump: Of course, if China is knowingly responsible for the virus, there will be consequences

“When you see a, you know, a political rally — that’s what it was yesterday — a political rally like that, where people aren’t wearing masks, and they’re in close quarters, and they’re touching one another, you know that that’s precisely what makes this kind of a disease drag out and expose more people.”

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer tells @Maddow that Wednesday’s protest at Michigan’s Capitol is the “kind of irresponsible action that puts us in this situation where we might have to actually think about extending stay-at-home orders, which is supposedly what they protesting.” pic.twitter.com/WxVtTVEeia — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 17, 2020

A couple of things:

1. Weird how leftists only seem to call protests “political rallies” when they target Democrats. If this exact same protest had been aimed at a Republican governor, it would have been portrayed as a brave display of resistance, or “the highest form of patriotism.”

2. It’s unclear whether Whitmer genuinely believes her random proclamations about “non-essential” goods, services and activities are really helping the situation, or if she’s just playing to her party in pursuit of the vice presidency.

What is clear is that her state is getting sick of her. In the early days of the COVID-19 response, she had widespread support. That’s changing quickly.

Fair or not, she’s become an avatar for the worst sort of capricious, nanny-state tyrant. Whatever goodwill she enjoyed outside of Detroit and Lansing is quickly evaporating, and the anti-Whitmer voices are only getting louder.

Expect that shift to be accelerated by the punitive notion that you kids in the back seat got noisy, and the grown-ups are angry. Your betters apparently think you may need to be punished. In fact, they might just turn the state right around and keep you trapped in your homes for another month or so. Don’t think they won’t do it, either.

RELATED: Michigan Gov. Whitmer: My orders trampling people's rights are no biggie, because it's cold in northern Michigan!

It’s anyone’s guess why Whitmer thinks projecting that attitude is helpful, but she may want to rethink it. The recall petition at Change.org is at 300,000 signatures.