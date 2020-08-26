Gretchen Whitmer: Gym, movie theater owners I've kept closed for six months are trying to bully me

Um, you’re the bully, Guv.

But feel free to play the victim as you continue to decimate small businesses across our state. We all know you’re the only one who’s really suffering:

She and state officials are carefully assessing whether businesses that have not yet been allowed to open have protocols to do so safely, but “I’m not going to be bullied into making that decision,” she said.

Owners of gyms and theaters have been stepping up the pressure on Whitmer to allow them to reopen in central and southern Michigan, as they have been able to do in northern Michigan since June 10. Gym owners in some cases have defied Whitmer’s orders and reopened without authorization.

Last Thursday, the Detroit Regional Chamber, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Grand Rapids Chamber wrote a joint letter to Whitmer, urging her to allow to reopen those businesses that remain closed under her emergency orders.

“We believe that if industries like restaurants, public swimming pools, casinos and others can find a way to safely open in some capacity, we can also find a way to safely open gyms, theaters, bowling alleys and other industries,” the letter said.

The governor has an interesting way of describing citizens petitioning their government for redress of grievances. The fitness and theater industries have been absolutely decimated by her orders, which she has issued without authorization from the state legislature. Business owners who have had to hang on for dear life for nearly six months are simply petitioning the governor – who has claimed the right to operate as a law unto herself – to grant the simple relief of letting them operate in accordance with safety protocols.

This is nothing that hasn’t already been done successfully in almost every other state. Many Michigan residents are making the drive south of the state line to Ohio to work out in gyms there. Other gyms have defied Whitmer’s order and opened anyway, figuring they’re better off paying the fine than going out of business.

Yet Michigan’s case numbers continue to decline. There is no reason to think that opening gyms and movie theaters would change that. People by this time have become well-versed in the disciplines of mask-wearing and social distancing. We may not like it, but we understand it’s preferable to keeping everything shut down.

This is a perfectly reasonable case for these industries to make to the governor. Yet she reacts to it by describing the pleas people are making to her to save their businesses as her being bullied.

That’s rich. At this point, the only person in our state with any power at all is Gretchen Whitmer. She’s sidelined the legislature and decided we’re going to be in a state of emergency as long as she feels like it. Feckless Michigan courts have thus far declined to do anything about this. She’s picking and choosing who can open and who can close, not on the basis of “facts and data” as she claims, but on little more than her own personal whims.

And she’s the one being bullied?

Wow.