Gretchen Whitmer: I'd Let Restaurants Open, But 'The Masses' Won't Do What I Say

Here’s a thought exercise for you: How many times have we been told that some seemingly innocuous statement by a Republican – especially one named Donald Trump – was actually a “dog whistle”? Oh sure, he said “states’ rights,” but what his followers understand that to mean is KILL BLACK PEOPLE!

You’re thinking to yourself, “That’s not what I took from it,” but it doesn’t matter. When you can make the case that a politician has used the language of a murderous ideology, you must naturally scrutinize whether that signals an embrace of said murderous ideology.

Of course, whether you actually ask such questions depends on whether you actually have a problem with the ideology being expressed. Referring to the general public as “the masses” is right out of the Karl Marx playbook. It exposes the Marxist disdain for the intelligence of ordinary people that was used to justify giving such power to the state to organize society.

Am I trying to tell you Gretchen Whitmer is a communist? Well. What I’m telling you today is that Gretchen Whitmer still won’t let many Michigan small businesses – particularly restaurants – operate according to their design. And I thought you’d like to know who she’s blaming for this, and the word she uses to describe (as she sees it) the culprits:

The governor said Thursday that, while cases are leveling off a bit in recent days, she’s concerned about data that showed a significant number of Michigan residents traveled over Thanksgiving — despite the warnings from health experts. She’s bracing for that to result in an explosion of cases this month and next.

TRENDING: Third-Grade Teacher in Minnesota Donates Kidney to School Custodian in Need

“The bottom line really is: Do the masses, do the people, do their part, right?” Whitmer said, at a news conference. “It comes down to individuals, all of us, doing our part and taking this seriously. You know, we said eight, nine months ago that if everyone would just stay in place, this virus would be gone.”

Marx viewed the population by and large as a collective assembly of dull-witted simpletons who would be easily led, and shouldn’t be allowed to have much freedom unless they earned it by demonstrating their ability to obey their leaders. In Marx’s view, the state had more wisdom than “the masses” because it was controlled by the best and brightest. So the optimal society would be one in which the state set the limits on people’s freedom, and “the masses” dutifully complied rather than causing problems by trying to make their own decisions.

You would make this terrible philosophy sound reasonable by using propaganda slogans like “we’re all in this together.” It would occur only to the most critical thinkers that “this” isn’t a very appealing place to be, and we’d rather be out – together or otherwise. So you deal with people like that and let everyone else know they’d be wise to stay in line.

So why can’t Michigan restaurants open for indoor dining? Because you rubes among the masses haven’t demonstrate your ability to do what Gretchen Whitmer tells you to do. Why, she told you nine months ago that if you would just stay in place the virus would be gone. You didn’t. It’s not gone. It’s your fault.

Is Gretchen Whitmer a communist? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (10 Votes) 9% (1 Votes)

Of course, this is complete garbage. Locking everyone down for weeks on end wasn’t going to end the virus. It was only going to delay the spread. The only thing that will end the virus is the vaccine that is about to come on the market if the servants of the political class who populate the FDA can be bothered to approve it. The lockdowns represent one of the most colossal mistakes in the history of planet Earth. It utterly decimated the global economy, destroyed jobs, left people destitute and gave rise to an explosion of domestic abuse, substance abuse and suicide. And after all that, the virus is spiking once again.

We did all that for nothing.

And yet Gretchen Whitmer continues to rage that “the masses” can’t be trusted to go out for lunch because they didn’t follow her orders the first time around.

So is Gretchen Whitmer a Marxist? Nah. Marx would at least put in place a sham legislature and pretend it had some power, offering a nod (however disingenuous) to the idea that the representatives of the people should have some say in what happens. Whitmer can’t be bothered with such niceties. She’s already sidelined the Michigan Legislature and ignored the Michigan Supreme Court in issuing these new orders, because damn it, there are still some people not obeying her.

The coronavirus will leave our lives eventually. What is the vaccine for Gretchen Whitmer?