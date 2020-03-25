A group of young Kentuckyans had a 'coronavirus party' and you can probably guess what happened

Thirty-nine new cases reported in Kentucky this morning, but there’s one in particular that’s getting attention. And I for one can find no fault with the indignation coming from Kentucky’s Democrat governor.

I share it 100 percent:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday 39 new coronavirus cases in the state, including one young adult who attended a “coronavirus party,” apparently held to flout social distancing guidelines.

“This is one that makes me mad, and it should make you mad,” Beshear said of the case that occurred after the person attended a party of people in their 20s, who health officials say are as a group less vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Many of us saw the video last week of the imbecilic spring breakers, vowing not to let the coronavirus or anything else get in the way of the party.

TRENDING: Chuck Schumer pretty proud of himself for denying Trump Organization employees any relief in bill

But the truth is that was only one example. Two weeks ago when Michigan universities decided to halt in-person classes and send students home, I heard numerous stories of people’s sons and daughters hitting on-campus bars for one last blowout the night before they cleared out.

As if the virus would give them a respite because of the obvious need to get drunk one last time.

Even in my own building, during the first few days after the restaurants were closed, I heard three loud parties coming from the apartments on my floor. This is how people responded to the pleas that they stay home.

I don’t want to use this to launch a broadside against people in their 20s, because that would be unfair. I know people in their 20s who are sheltering in place and are taking it more seriously than you and I probably are. And I know people in their 50s who are acting like they’re immune.

Would you attend a coronavirus party, bro? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (22 Votes)

I have questioned whether the severity of the countermeasures is warranted, and I continue to question whether we’re really thinking through the economic ramifications of what we’re doing right now. Perhaps more targeted measures that don’t shut down the entire economy might have been wiser and more effective.

But let’s be honest: One of the reasons governors shut down restaurants and public gatherings was nonsense like this. When you’re pleading with people to avoid congregating unnecessary, and their response is to hit the bars and throw “coronavirus parties,” I can understand why governors feel they have little choice but to mandate these things close.

And lest anyone consider this no big deal – because they’re all young and their risk of severe COVID-19 is low – keep in mind two things: 1. It’s rare, but we have started to see cases of young people dying from COVID-19 with no underlying health issues. 2. If you carry the virus but don’t have severe symptoms, you are still contagious. Do you want to infect your parents or your grandparents, who may be much more vulnerable, because you couldn’t stay away from the bar or the party?

I prefer to see people use common sense on their own, without having to be told by the government to do it. Knuckleheads like this make it harder for people like me to make that argument, and easier for those who want to put the government in charge of your decisions to do so.

We’re all at some risk, and we all have to make rational decisions about how to balance caution with life priorities. When you attend a “coronavirus party,” you show that you can’t be trusted to make those decisions. You show that you’re an idiot.