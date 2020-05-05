Growing number of House Democrats wants to pay everyone $2,000 a month as long as there's an 'emergency'

Let’s think this through, yes?

The emergency is that people can’t go to their jobs and earn their paychecks, and thus they don’t have money to pay the bills. The reason they can’t go to their jobs is that government has issued decrees – in some cases illegally – forbidding them from showing up to work.

So along comes government with the solution to the problem it created: Sure, we won’t let you work, but instead we’ll send you free money every month. Problem created, problem solved! Government has all the bases covered.

And although this started with a fringe group of Democrats, you had to know it was only a matter of time before support for the idea would start growing, and it has:

The Emergency Money for the People Act, introduced on April 14, 2020, with 18 Democratic cosponsors, would provide monthly checks of $2,000 to every American 16 or older making less than $130,000 a year.

The bill would give an additional $500 for each child up to three children and would last for six months, with the option to extend it for another six months if the crisis persists.

If this were ever to pass, what do you think the chances are that Democrats would not want to extend it for those additional six months? Or for six months after that? Or after that?

Zero.

Once this sort of thing gets put in place as a supposed “emergency” measure, any attempt to end it would be portrayed as heartless and cruel. We’d be told that people are still struggling because of Trump’s mean policies, and without this money from the government every month, far too many would simply not be able to make it.

Do you favor giving everyone $2,000 a month in free money?

That of course completely ignores the fact that, throughout human history, the vast majority of people have been able to support themselves just fine without any free money from the government – despite the relentless efforts of politicians to get them to accept dependency on public welfare.

The most obvious objection to this is that it provides a disincentive to actually work, and as such would make permanent the lack of productivity that’s killing the economy right now.

It would also make a certain subset of the population completely dependent on the government for its day-to-day subsistence.

Furthermore, monthly payments of $2,000 to each of 128 million households would cost more than $3 trillion a year. Before the pandemic, the entire federal budget was just a shade over $4 trillion a year, and that was with record low unemployment that saw most people working to generate the wealth needed to fund the government. With this idea, you’d explode the federal budget to more than $7 trillion a year while taking massive numbers of people out of the workforce. So who would work to generate the wealth necessary to come up with $7 trillion every year?

It would be the biggest fiscal disaster in the history of mankind. It would kill incentives to work. It would also lead to record-high inflation because throwing cash around without corresponding productivity always does.

It may be the worst idea in the history of mankind, with the possible exception of the current lockdown. And Democrats are rushing to embrace it.

I can’t wait to hear if Joe Biden is in favor of this. If he says he is, I’m sure he’ll claim he only supports doing it temporarily “until the emergency is passed.” But remember: The next Democrat who agrees an emergency that necessitated extra spending is over will be the first.