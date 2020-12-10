Guess Who You Can Thank For Speeding Up Vaccine Development Nearly 20 Years Ago

There was a time when it took so long to develop a vaccine, everyone in the world could have been dead from a pandemic before you could even check to see how things were coming. We might still do it that way if not for the fact that we had a president who foresaw the potential havoc a pandemic could wreak – and took steps to make sure we were better prepared.

No, it was not Donald Trump. He did an excellent job making sure that the COVID vaccines of 2020 could proceed without regulatory or economic obstacles, even if he was not so excellent in other things he did in response to the virus.

And it was not Barack Obama, although he’s allowed to take a sliver of credit for finishing the work his predecessor started.

You probably don’t know this, but one of the hallmarks of the George W. Bush’s presidency was taking steps to make sure the United States was prepared for unexpected calamities. And he was particularly focused on pandemics. Bush was (and still is) a voracious reader, and he read up thoroughly on the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. What he learned there made him realize that America was not prepared for a pandemic.

In response, Bush pulled together a team and had that team work on protocols and exercises to ensure that, if a pandemic hit, we would at least have some idea how to mobilize and what to do about it.

“This happens every 100 years,” Bush told his team, citing the darkly reliable trend of recent centuries.

Much of their work was shelved by the Obama Administration. And as we learned this year, we were in many ways every bit as unprepared as Bush feared we might be. But there was one thing Bush did in preparation for a potential pandemic that may have made all the difference. As his longtime aide and friend Karl Rove writes today, he took action to speed up the process of developing vaccines:

In the aftermath of 9/11, President George W. Bush became concerned the nation was unprepared for a biological attack. In response he signed three bills, one in June 2002, a second in July 2004 and a third in December 2006, that gave Washington increased flexibility and authority to deal with pandemics, man-made or natural.

The Bush administration also dealt with a previously unknown virus from China called SARS, and health professionals were concerned about H5N1, the avian flu. While difficult to transmit from human to human, H5N1 had an alarming fatality rate of above 50%. Mr. Bush was particularly concerned that the method available for manufacturing vaccines to deal with such a crisis was too slow and cumbersome. Vaccines were cultured in eggs for six months, one dose per egg, with an unacceptable failure rate. So in November 2005 Mr. Bush asked Congress for $2.8 billion for research to speed up vaccine development and strengthen early detection of viral outbreaks world-wide.

Under Secretary Mike Leavitt, the Health and Human Services Department funded research on stretching egg-based vaccine supplies and a new method of vaccine production that grew viruses in purified lines of cells. The most promising but most difficult of the research funded was the use of recombinant DNA, whereby genes that produce natural defenses are spliced into the DNA of another organism and replicated.

Can you imagine if we still did it the old way? Those potential vaccines would only have been passing the culturing phase in October. Instead, the vaccines were pretty much ready by October and it was just a matter of completing the reports on the clinical trials. People actually got vaccinated this week in the UK and Canada (although not yet in the U.S. because Bush sadly didn’t jettison the Food and Drug Administration).

Politicians rarely take on problems that are not confronting us in the here and now. It’s hard to get funding for them and there’s little to no political payoff. If you announce to the nation that we’re now ready for some problem the nation doesn’t think we will ever face, you’re generally not congratulated and rewarded with a wave of votes.

Bush was a different kind of president in that regard. He often looked at situations and recognized he would sacrifice political capital to tend to the needs of the nation. And he had the type of character that would lead him to go ahead and let go of that political capital, figuring his job was to lead and not to always look out for himself.

In some ways we did pay a price for that. Many people believe Democrats would not have taken control of Congress in 2006, and total control of the government in 2008, if Bush had been more concerned about politics. We might not be stuck with ObamaCare and $25 trillion in debt if that had gone differently.

But when Bush was really convicted that something was right and necessary, he dove headlong into it and didn’t care about the political consequences. Most of us talk a good game about wanting leaders like that. Bush was. And he left office with a 29 percent approval rating.

Yet a whole lot of people are going to get vaccinated against COVID in the next several months because George W. Bush was concerned about a potential problem and took action to address it. More people should know about the difference his actions are making right now.

Donald Trump deserves credit for paying upfront for vaccine doses and making it economically feasible for Pfizer, Moderna and the others to go gangbusters on development. Trump also deserves credit for cutting the red tape so the vaccines would be in a position for approval as soon as this week (even though that’s still later than the approval should have come).

But nothing Trump did would have mattered if Bush hadn’t brought about the research advancements that made any of this possible. It’s a good thing we had a president in 2005 who didn’t care if he got credit for doing the right thing. Maybe some day we’ll have one again.