Guess what happened after NYC disbanded the NYPD plain-clothes anti crime unit

Wait a minute. If you disband or defund police units, get rid of bail requirements and rely on social programs, there’s a sudden surge in shootings? Who could have seen this coming?

Well, everybody. That’s who. Still, the left wants what the left wants.

Here are the results of their plans, at least as they pertain to New York City. On Monday, the NYPD disbanded its plain clothes anti-crime division. As of Friday afternoon, the city had seen a surge in shootings that more than doubled the same week last year.

Via the New York Post:

Shootings are surging this week in New York City, with 28 incidents and 38 victims reported since Monday — the day the NYPD disbanded its plainclothes anti-crime unit, The Post learned on Friday. By comparison, the same week last year there were only 12 shootings for the entire week. “This is what the politicians wanted — no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone,” one angry law enforcement source said Friday. “All those things equal people walking around on the street with guns, shooting each other.” The shooting spree includes at least five murders, sources told The Post.

I’m not sure who expected a different outcome, but here we are. If you don’t take violent criminals off the street, they’re still out there committing violent crimes. One would think that’s a pretty simple bit of logic.

Now take this into consideration: This is one week, without one plain clothes unit. You can argue that their absence isn’t the sole reason these shootings took place but, even if it’s a fraction of the cause, what do we think will happen if widespread “defund the police” initiatives take hold?