Gumby returns: The woke present meets the hilarious past, and can't stop laughing

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 23, 2019 at 3:00am
Eddie Murphy’s return to Saturday Night Live – hosting the show this past weekend for the first time in 35 years – was more than just a chance to reminisce about old bits we enjoyed as kids.

Oh they were there: Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood, Velvet Jones, Buckwheat. One of the best things about Murphy’s return to SNL was how many of his old bits and characters they brought back. Murphy joined the cast of SNL in 1981, just a year after the departure of the original cast, when it was far from certain that the show would survive the transition. It was Murphy’s emergence as a new star that keep SNL from slipping through the cracks and dying with Aykroyd, Belushi, Murray et al no longer around.

And of course, one of Murphy’s most famous characters was Gumby, the foul-mouthed and very un-PC . . . whatever it was supposed to be. Gumby decided to crash the set of Weekend Update on Saturday, and what struck me was how impactfully 1981 made its incursion into the oh-so-woke present of 2019:

The anchors seem to be in on the joke: That so much of what Gumby says and does could never even be attempted in the modern age. The race remarks. The cigar smoking. The bit about “colored girls”. Murphy can get away with it because he’s Eddie Murphy, but it almost seemed like the whole thing was a much a lampoon of the current cancel culture as it was a revisit of the original Gumby bit.

Buckwheat, as well, had more of a cultural theme to it than many people realized. The black kid in the old Little Rascals was a pretty crude stereotype of black youth, and Murphy’s Buckwheat was a much a commentary on that stereotype as it was simply a riff on the character himself. If you understood that, it made the bit that much funnier.

Murphy’s appearance is connected to the release of his new film: My Name is Dolemite. I don’t know anything about the film, but Paramount Network spent a lot of time over the weekend airing some of Murphy’s classic films like Coming to America and the Beverly Hills Cop series.

To this day my wife and I quote lines from Trading Places, and we’ll echo the sentiment expressed by the “judge” in Saturday night’s Masked Singer sketch: “Buckwheat, we’ve missed you these past 30 years.”

We’ve missed you very much, Eddie. Stick around.

Did you enjoy Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live?

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese

Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
