Gun-grabber Biden's new campaign manager is... Beto's former campaign manager

Joe Biden is coming for your guns. He wants you to know that. If you have firearms that have scary names, look scary, or can be presented as being scary, he’s going to take them from you. He tries to pretend he’s a 2nd Amendment supporter who loves nothing more than haphazardly firing his shotgun into the night sky, but the reality is that he’s a gun grabber.

Even if – by some wild stretch of the imagination – that’s not his personal stance, it will unquestionably be his public once he’s elected. As I argued the other day, Joe has no original thoughts of his own. He’s controlled by the DNC brass and he will, without question, do whatever they tell him to do.

The party has selected Joe because they know he won’t talk back. He’s a puppet.

Still, there are people who buy his phony pro-2A schtick. They think Joe’s just a straight shooting ‘regular fella’ and he’d never support door-to-door confiscation.

Those people are deluding themselves, and the New York Times offers the evidence:

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. is planning to announce this afternoon that he has hired Jennifer O’Malley Dillon as his new campaign manager, according to two Democratic officials, elevating a veteran Democratic strategist as he tries to scale up his limited organization and pivot toward President Trump and the general election. Ms. O’Malley Dillon, 43, managed former Representative Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign last year and before that was a top aide on former President Barack Obama’s re-election team. …But by tapping Ms. O’Malley Dillon as campaign manager, Mr. Biden is also signaling to Democratic donors and elected officials that he knows he has to broaden an operation that, until his Super Tuesday success, had been underfunded.

Far from establishing himself as a 2nd Amendment proponent, Biden is actually sending a signal that he’s moving even further left.

Biden already said “Bingo” when asked if he’s coming for your guns…

Biden LIES when he claims he never said he would take away guns Flashback to last August: “To gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden Administration means they’re going to come for my guns…” “Bingo, you’re right” pic.twitter.com/8WxrG7clki — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) March 10, 2020

And now he’s hiring the campaign manager of mister “hell yes we’re coming for your guns,” himself, Beto O’Rourke.

The point is to make it clear that he’s moving into Bernie territory. Yesterday, we discussed the fact that he was 90% in lock step with America’s favorite socialist coot. Now he’s decided to cement that impression.