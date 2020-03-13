SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Gun-grabber Biden's new campaign manager is... Beto's former campaign manager

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published March 13, 2020 at 9:29am
Print

Joe Biden is coming for your guns. He wants you to know that. If you have firearms that have scary names, look scary, or can be presented as being scary, he’s going to take them from you. He tries to pretend he’s a 2nd Amendment supporter who loves nothing more than haphazardly firing his shotgun into the night sky, but the reality is that he’s a gun grabber.

Even if – by some wild stretch of the imagination – that’s not his personal stance, it will unquestionably be his public once he’s elected. As I argued the other day, Joe has no original thoughts of his own. He’s controlled by the DNC brass and he will, without question, do whatever they tell him to do.

The party has selected Joe because they know he won’t talk back. He’s a puppet.

Still, there are people who buy his phony pro-2A schtick. They think Joe’s just a straight shooting ‘regular fella’ and he’d never support door-to-door confiscation.

Those people are deluding themselves, and the New York Times offers the evidence:

TRENDING: CNN’s Acosta: Trump pointing out that the coronavirus started in a foreign country is pretty darn xenophobic

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. is planning to announce this afternoon that he has hired Jennifer O’Malley Dillon as his new campaign manager, according to two Democratic officials, elevating a veteran Democratic strategist as he tries to scale up his limited organization and pivot toward President Trump and the general election.

Ms. O’Malley Dillon, 43, managed former Representative Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign last year and before that was a top aide on former President Barack Obama’s re-election team.

…But by tapping Ms. O’Malley Dillon as campaign manager, Mr. Biden is also signaling to Democratic donors and elected officials that he knows he has to broaden an operation that, until his Super Tuesday success, had been underfunded.

Far from establishing himself as a 2nd Amendment proponent, Biden is actually sending a signal that he’s moving even further left.

Biden already said “Bingo” when asked if he’s coming for your guns…

And now he’s hiring the campaign manager of mister “hell yes we’re coming for your guns,” himself, Beto O’Rourke.

The point is to make it clear that he’s moving into Bernie territory. Yesterday, we discussed the fact that he was 90% in lock step with America’s favorite socialist coot.  Now he’s decided to cement that impression.

 

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







BREAKING: Trump to invoke the Stafford Act, declare coronavirus a national emergency this afternoon
Gun-grabber Biden's new campaign manager is... Beto's former campaign manager
Ilhan Omar marries consultant she denied dating - after her campaign paid his firm $500,000
DNC chair assures Bernie Bros that 'centrist' Biden agrees with Bernie on almost everything
AOC: Hey, America. You're racist, because your Chinese restaurant reaction to coronavirus is totally racist!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×