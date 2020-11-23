Hallmark Wants To Help You Thank a Teacher for Free for Their Work During the Pandemic

Teachers have had to do a lot of pivoting this year, converting lesson plans and activities to meet the parameters of the classrooms they’re using.

Parents have had more time with their kids, and have either heard a lot more from their kids’ teachers through their online classes or have come to deeply appreciate the in-class time teachers spend with their children.

Holidays are a time when many families recognize the efforts of the educators in their lives, and this year that will be no different — but many teachers could use more encouragement than usual, given the times.

World Teachers‘ Day was in October, but Hallmark is offering yet another way to reach out and thank a teacher in a very tangible sort of way.

To that end, Hallmark is giving away free cards for people to send to teachers. According to the company’s website, it has pledged to donate one million cards in sets of three.

Hallmark’s chief marketing officer, Lindsey Roy, said that the giveaway is intended to help encourage teachers in a time where they’ve been put to the test even more than usual.

“For the past 110 years, Hallmark has helped people put more care in the world, and now it is more important than ever to show love for the incredible people who are teaching, coaching and caring for our children every day,” she told People.

“For many parents, navigating their children’s education amidst a pandemic has been a difficult challenge,” she said. “We’ve all seen so many teachers and school staff members rise to the challenge, working long hours and using their imaginations to deliver the best education possible from a remote, hybrid or in-person learning environment.”

“Despite these changes, one thing remains the same: the sincere connection between teachers and their students.”

“We hope people will use this card giveaway as a tangible opportunity to recognize the vital role educators, administrators, school staff and many others play in our children’s lives.”

The examples on People’s website show a cheery selection of cards including one that reads “Teachers are a force for Good” and one that says “You make the World a Better Place.”

The story that People published helped bring awareness to this offer, and on Tuesday, Hallmark’s Facebook page shared the article.

“A big thank you to People for featuring our latest initiative to show our gratitude to educators, school staff and anyone making a difference in your life,” they posted.

Is there a teacher in your life who could use a little kindness? Or maybe just a friend, family member or acquaintance who could use a thoughtful gesture? Then head over to Hallmark, claim your three-pack of cards and get to blessing others!

