Handful of House Republicans Meets With Trump About Refusing to Certify Biden's Electoral Vote Win

I suppose, if you’re still in the FIGHT FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!! camp, these people are the stalwart heroes. There are still people out there who will tell you with 100 percent confidence that Trump will be sworn in on January 20, 2021 and will serve another four years.

I can’t decide if I admire how committed they are, or if I’m concerned that they haven’t yet been committed.

But you can note these names as true believers you can hold up as the last bastions of . . . whatever it is, if you’re so inclined:

With no credible legal options remaining and the Electoral College having confirmed Biden’s victory earlier this month, Trump is turning his attention to Jan. 6. That’s when Congress participates in a count of the electoral votes, which Biden won 306-232. The count, required by the Constitution, is generally a formality. But members can use the event to object to a state’s votes.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said he organized Monday’s session with about a dozen House Republicans who are willing to challenge the results. Other members who were in attendance included Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Politico reports.

TRENDING: WaPo Runs Cartoon Depicting Republican Lawmakers as Rats

“President Trump is very supportive of our effort,” Brooks said in an interview late Monday.

Just so you know, this is not going to change anything.

The function of Congress to a) count the votes; and b) certify the count is a constitutional requirement. Congress is limited in how it can proceed. Yes, members can object to the result of the count for any reason they like. The House and/or Senate can sit and listen to the objections for as long as it wants.

But what Congress cannot do is substitute a different result for the one presented to it. It can’t introduce a resolution to declare Trump the winner and vote on such a resolution. If it did, the Supreme Court would quickly strike it down as unconstitutional in a 9-0 decision.

Do you still think Trump will ultimately be declared the winner? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 86% (18 Votes) 14% (3 Votes)

Once a handful of members have spoken up and complained about voting irregularities, or voting machines, or whatever, debate will end and Congress will overwhelmingly vote to certify the result of the Electoral College vote. There is no chance of any other outcome, and no attempt to create a different outcome would a) succeed on Capitol Hill; or b) pass muster with the judiciary.

I saw today that Mike Lindell, the venerable “MyPillow Guy” (who I have always liked) is insisting he is 100 percent certain Trump will serve a second term. Lindell is a man of strong character and strong faith, and I respect him even if he is saying such absurd things.

But why is he saying them? There is a certain movement among high-profile Christians to be so certain God will grant this victory, it’s absolute apostasy to not believe it will happen.

It will not happen. I am convinced, much as Lance Wallnau said in 2016, God chose Trump to serve one term in a King Cyrus-type role – serving the cause of righteousness even though he himself is a very flawed man. Wallnau showed excellent spiritual insight when he said that in 2016.

The Lance Wallnau of today sounds like a total fool. He’s running around touting every new court challenge as rock-solid proof Trump is going to end up keeping the presidency, and every time he turns out to be wrong he just moves on to the next delusion.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Suggests Violence for Trump: ‘A Knee on His Neck, Cutting Off His Oxygen?’

Look. God knows what He’s doing. He used Trump for one term. He now seems prepared to give America over to certain regrettable tendencies for reasons of discipline, or wrath, or whatever it’s going to be.

But you don’t have to indulge endless absurd delusions to prove you trust in God’s promises. God doesn’t always give us what we want, or what we’re convinced needs to happen. But God always knows what He’s doing. And that will still be true when Joe Biden takes the oath of office in 29 days.

Donald Trump may never accept that, and he may insist you are are a weak RINO fool if you do. I suggest you deal with the realities that are staring you in the face. God bless you all.