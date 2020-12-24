Here's What Happens Next on Trump's Veto of the National Defense Authorization Act

The short answer: The veto gets overridden. Decisively.

Veto overrides are rare in American governance, but you can usually count on the Trump era to produce the unusual. If the NDAA isn’t passed, then the Pentagon loses its ability to fund the military’s efforts at home and around the world to secure America’s national security. It would leave $740 billion in defense spending in the lurch, and put the kibosh on 3 percent raises for members of the military.

Congress is not going to let that happen. The NDAA passed with 84 percent of the Senate and more than 80 percent of the House. Both numbers are well in excess of the two-thirds required to override a presidential veto.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who urged Trump not to veto the bill, has scheduled an override vote for December 29. The override will be successful.

In his veto message, Trump complained about two issues he had with the bill. One was that it didn’t override Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Section 230 says you can’t treat social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter as publishers, and thus hold them legally responsible for everything that users posed on their platforms. Trump is at war with Big Tech and wants Section 230 gone so he can go after them.

TRENDING: Terrorists Who Shelled US Embassy Sunday Failed To Destroy Duds, Leads Us Right Back to Iran

There are a lot of problems with Big Tech, but holding America’s national security hostage to a pet issue like Section 230 is irresponsible.

The other problem Trump had with the bill was, he said, it didn’t give him greater leeway to withdraw American troops on long-term assignments overseas. Trump doesn’t like the fact that we’ve made long-term troop commitments in places like Germany and South Korea, and he would like the sole authority as commander in chief to close bases there and bring them home.

That is also irresponsible. The presence of our troops in various countries is essential to our ability to protect American interests throughout the world. And the countries with whom we’ve negotiated status-of-forces agreements want us there. Our troops’ presence adds to their security, and that strengthens our alliances.

Trump seems to be settling into a mindset that says, hey, I’m leaving anyway. I’m just going to do whatever I want regardless of what anyone thinks. For those of you thinking, “Isn’t that what he always did?” now you’re seeing just how mentally checked out he is. Trump never vetoed an NDAA days before the end of a congressional session because he would have been the president stuck with the consequences.

Was President Trump right to veto the NDAA? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

I realize there are readers of this site who will not accept any criticism of the president, even though we’ve been far more supportive than not during the past four years. And I realize there are libertarian types who always oppose each year’s NDAA because they are isolationists.

But the president’s action here is reckless. I suspect he knows Congress will bail him out and override the veto, which means he engaged in meaningless posturing by vetoing the bill.

Trump could be ending a very productive presidency on a much more positive note than that.