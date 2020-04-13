Hard-working Americans will lead the resurgence we need

The economy is taking a very serious hit right now. We’re no longer debating the merits of 2 percent growth vs. 3 percent growth. The GDP numbers for the first quarter, which will be reported in a couple of weeks, are going to be brutal.

Many of the usual doom-and-gloomers are predicting we’ll see permanent damage to the economy that will sink us into a long depression. Remember that “secular stagnation” under Obama? And how they told us to get used to it because it was the new normal?

All it took was a major tax reform law, some deregulation and the unleashing of American energy resources to bring the economy running back as soon as Donald Trump took office. Predictions of economic calamity are usually overblown.

It will be that way this time too, although I do not believe it will be politicians who lead us back. I believe it will be visionary American entrepreneurs, and their hard-working employees.

When American opens back up, we’ll have missed out on at least two months of productivity. That is going to result in pent-up demand for all kinds of things – from small items like seeds and haircuts to big items like cars, refrigerators and furniture. The people who can produce these things and bring them to market are going to find a very welcoming public ready to buy.

At the same time, months of quarantine are going to create demand for things that people never wanted before, whether that means new ways to communicate, innovative delivery methods or new products for avoiding the next pandemic. Smart entrepreneurs are going to gear up to bring these products and services to market. And people will buy.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of services that are helpful but not deemed “essential” by our political overlords, like marketing support, business consulting and many others. The companies who can provide these things will come roaring back.

The fundamentals of our economy were sound before the pandemic hit. The capacity to be highly productive is still there. I would not be surprised if we’re in positive growth territory by the end of the second quarter – which isn’t over until July. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the third quarter is boom time.

If this helps President Trump’s re-election effort, great, but he won’t be the one responsible for it. His policy is to let the private sector lead the nation’s economic performance, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen as soon as the virus and the politicians get out of the way and let it happen.