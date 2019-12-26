I hate to say it, but the Bloomberg prison labor thing isn't the scandal you want it to be

Nice catch the other day by The Intercept, a left-wing news site that does some actual real reporting, and isn’t afraid to skewer its own side if that’s where the facts lead it. The Intercept discovered that some of the campaign calls being made on behalf of the Bloomberg for President campaign were actually being made by prisoners, who were doing the work without having been given a choice in the matter.

This has turned into a fairly large story, at least within conservative media, and needless to say not a good one for Bloomberg. It’s the sort of thing that political pundits declare “not a good look” or “bad optics” or whatever. You can imagine right now how opposing candidates will present it in attack ads:

Bloomberg! Prison Labor! Scandal!

Now, there are a lot of reasons not to elect Mike Bloomberg president. He believes in big government solutions to just about everything, and he doesn’t have much patience for quaint notions like individual freedom when they stand in the way of his grand social engineering schemes. He wants to control everything from what you put in the air to the drinks you suck down your throat, because he knows better than you what’s good for you.

So by all means, do not elect Mike Bloomberg president. He would make a terrible president.

TRENDING: The astonishingly humble birth of the King of the world

But this prison labor thing is not the scandal conservatives want it to be. Indeed, it’s the type of thing that will be dishonestly portrayed as more than it really is.

Here’s what appears to have happened: The Bloomberg campaign hired a vendor company to do campaign phone calls to voters in the states of Oklahoma and California. That vendor, whose name has not been disclosed, subcontracted with a company called ProCon. ProCon has contract arrangements with various state corrections departments, including Oklahoma, to pay $7.25 an hour to have certain jobs done.

ProCon does not directly pay the prisoners doing the work. It pays the Department of Corrections, which then pays the prisoners. Such an arrangement is not illegal. It’s a way for state corrections departments to earn some additional revenue while providing work opportunities for prisoners. You can argue whether it’s a good idea for them to contract out work to private companies, but it’s legal and it’s above-board.

An obvious issue here is that, since prisoners presumably have no choice concerning the work they do, it’s a dicey situation to have them making phone calls on behalf of political candidates they may or may not support. If I was in prison and I was told I had to make campaign phone calls on behalf of Elizabeth Warren, I wouldn’t be very happy about it.

Do you think prison call thing represents a real scandal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (3 Votes) 25% (1 Votes)

Then again, that’s one of the reasons I find it wise to stay out of prison.

The Bloomberg campaign was not aware of ProCon’s status as a subcontractor on this job until it was contacted by the Intercept. As soon as that happened, the Bloomberg campaign a) acknowledged the contract arrangement with the main vendor; and b) ended it, telling this vendor and all others that in the future they needed to do a better job of vetting subcontractors.

Now it would be better if this had never happened in the first place, but the idea that the Bloomberg campaign was “exploiting prison labor” for campaign work is not a very honest presentation of what really happened. As soon as they became aware of it, they owned up to it and put a stop to it.

I realize there will be people who say: If Bloomberg can’t keep on top of the details of his campaign, how is he supposed to run the country?

And sure, that’s a management issue that’s fair game for discussion. In retrospect they probably should have had rules in place for vendors to govern this sort of thing. Then again, sometimes there are rules that don’t get made proactively because the situation for which the rule was made is simply not anticipated.

RELATED: Bloomberg 'rally' does cringeworthy dance as someone bellows 'BLOOMBERG!' over and over again

Who sits there when they’re hiring a telemarketing company and thinks: “Oh, hey! Make sure prisoners aren’t making those calls!”? Probably no one, because it’s not the sort of situation you’d ever anticipate. Only after the fact, when you realize this sort of thing actually happens, do you realize you should make a rule against it.

I’m not defending Mike Bloomberg here because I have any use for him whatsoever. I don’t. But I also don’t like when nonsense “scandals” take hold in politics, and get portrayed as more than they really are. Everyone who runs any organization will come upon unanticipated situations that have to be dealt with, and that’s all that happened here. There was nothing malicious or underhanded about it, and it was dealt with as soon as it came to light.

That’s actually good management, and it doesn’t deserve to be treated as anything other than that.