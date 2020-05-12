SECTIONS
Heartbreak: Turns out murder hornets aren't even as dangerous as mosquitoes

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published May 12, 2020 at 2:00am
What’s going to happen to all the memes?

To some people, the relentless dumpster fire that is 2020 seemed a little easier to take if we could convince ourselves we were dealing with end-times disasters.

Plague? Check, thanks to COVID-19.

Next we need locusts. I’m not sure “murder hornets” are exactly what John saw in his vision from the Island of Patmos, but close enough, right?

Until now, when we find out they’re not even really that dangerous:

Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet” — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee. The Asian giant hornets found in Washington state that grabbed headlines last week aren’t big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions.   

University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum said of the worry: “People are afraid of the wrong thing. The scariest insect out there are mosquitoes. People don’t think twice about them. If anyone’s a murder insect, it would be a mosquito.”

Mosquitoes are responsible for millions of yearly deaths worldwide from malaria, dengue fever and other diseases, according to the World Health Organization. Last year, the CDC reported at least 15  people died in the U.S. from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare disease spread by mosquitoes.  

Now what?

Are you bummed the murder hornets are turning out to be a dud?

Maybe we now understand why this knucklehead was so willing to get himself stung by a murder hornet. I’ll let you decided if his plaintive shrieks are a tad overwrought:

Riddle me this: What knocks out malaria? Hydroxychloroquine!

Don’t tell the media. They’ll launch into a crusade against the drug and try to make the case that it’s actually awesome to have malaria.

I for one lament the loss of our murder hornet narrative. It would have been spectacular to give the nation’s Democrat governors an excuse to keep us all locked up for another six months. Now we’re back to the sad state of affairs from a week ago when mere facemasks and hand washing might be enough to stave off our extinction.

I guess we’ll just have to wait for the next uprising of nature to take us down. With God anything is possible, so don’t discount the possibility of . . . sharks in space!

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







