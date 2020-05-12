Heartbreak: Turns out murder hornets aren't even as dangerous as mosquitoes

What’s going to happen to all the memes?

To some people, the relentless dumpster fire that is 2020 seemed a little easier to take if we could convince ourselves we were dealing with end-times disasters.

Plague? Check, thanks to COVID-19.

Next we need locusts. I’m not sure “murder hornets” are exactly what John saw in his vision from the Island of Patmos, but close enough, right?

Until now, when we find out they’re not even really that dangerous:

Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet” — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee. The Asian giant hornets found in Washington state that grabbed headlines last week aren’t big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions.

University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum said of the worry: “People are afraid of the wrong thing. The scariest insect out there are mosquitoes. People don’t think twice about them. If anyone’s a murder insect, it would be a mosquito.”

Mosquitoes are responsible for millions of yearly deaths worldwide from malaria, dengue fever and other diseases, according to the World Health Organization. Last year, the CDC reported at least 15 people died in the U.S. from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare disease spread by mosquitoes.

Now what?

Maybe we now understand why this knucklehead was so willing to get himself stung by a murder hornet. I’ll let you decided if his plaintive shrieks are a tad overwrought:

Riddle me this: What knocks out malaria? Hydroxychloroquine!

Don’t tell the media. They’ll launch into a crusade against the drug and try to make the case that it’s actually awesome to have malaria.

I for one lament the loss of our murder hornet narrative. It would have been spectacular to give the nation’s Democrat governors an excuse to keep us all locked up for another six months. Now we’re back to the sad state of affairs from a week ago when mere facemasks and hand washing might be enough to stave off our extinction.

I guess we’ll just have to wait for the next uprising of nature to take us down. With God anything is possible, so don’t discount the possibility of . . . sharks in space!