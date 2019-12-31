Hello 2020! Will this be the year Trump-haters are embarrassed by their wrongness and shut up?

Hip hip hooray!

The Trump haters were wrong in 2016! Remember this classic from Paul Krugman? We’re still waiting for that global recession, Paul.

The media will not remind you of this prediction by such a renowned liberal New York Times columnist, of course. He and the other Trump haters were wrong, and they don’t want anyone to remember that.

As we enter 2020, Democrats and liberals are still in denial of the success of Trump economic policies. Democrats are still doing their impeachment Kabuki dance, while the public is getting bored with the subject, since there is no there there.

Most of us enter 2020 with optimism because of the last three years under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump. Most of us are better off today than we were three years ago.

So why are Democrats fighting so hard to keep the impeachment narrative alive in the media? The answer is simply that this is all the’ve got!

The 2020 presidential election is where the voters can vote to continue the economic prosperity of the last three years with President Trump, or they can elect a staunch big-government, more-taxes socialist.

That’s all the Democrats have to offer American voters. Just listen to the Democrat presidential wannabees. The skewed polls do not capture the fact that the voters are not stupid.

But will the Democrats and the Trump haters stop digging the hole they have already fallen into? Nope! That’s all they have.

I am not only rooting for my favorite football teams, I am also rooting for a prosperous United States of America. We are getting that prosperity and the Trump haters are trying to tell the voters it’s not real.

As of the last time I looked at my investment accounts, it’s real!

Krugman, Democrats, liberals and Trump haters, shut up!