SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Hello 2020! Will this be the year Trump-haters are embarrassed by their wrongness and shut up?

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 31, 2019 at 8:56am
Print

Hip hip hooray!

The Trump haters were wrong in 2016! Remember this classic from Paul Krugman? We’re still waiting for that global recession, Paul.

The media will not remind you of this prediction by such a renowned liberal New York Times columnist, of course. He and the other Trump haters were wrong, and they don’t want anyone to remember that.

As we enter 2020, Democrats and liberals are still in denial of the success of Trump economic policies. Democrats are still doing their impeachment Kabuki dance, while the public is getting bored with the subject, since there is no there there.

Most of us enter 2020 with optimism because of the last three years under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump. Most of us are better off today than we were three years ago.

TRENDING: Rashida Tlaib: You know who’s stoking anti-Semitic sentiment? Donald Trump

So why are Democrats fighting so hard to keep the impeachment narrative alive in the media? The answer is simply that this is all the’ve got!

The 2020 presidential election is where the voters can vote to continue the economic prosperity of the last three years with President Trump, or they can elect a staunch big-government, more-taxes socialist.

That’s all the Democrats have to offer American voters. Just listen to the Democrat presidential wannabees. The skewed polls do not capture the fact that the voters are not stupid.

But will the Democrats and the Trump haters stop digging the hole they have already fallen into? Nope! That’s all they have.

Is it time for the Trump-haters to just shut up?

I am not only rooting for my favorite football teams, I am also rooting for a prosperous United States of America. We are getting that prosperity and the Trump haters are trying to tell the voters it’s not real.

As of the last time I looked at my investment accounts, it’s real!

Krugman, Democrats, liberals and Trump haters, shut up!

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Hello 2020! Will this be the year Trump-haters are embarrassed by their wrongness and shut up?
Why Schumer's 'game changer' on Ukraine is nothing of the sort
Uh oh: Iran-backed mob storms U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad
Rashida Tlaib: You know who's stoking anti-Semitic sentiment? Donald Trump
Consumer confidence soars to 99.3 percent, with almost no one being influenced by impeachment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×