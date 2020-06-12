Herschel Walker on Instagram: What made us the greatest country on Earth is being civilized . . . not this

“First responders, I’m with you. Peaceful protesters, I’m with you.”

How this is not the position of every civilized person in this country, I cannot fathom. Then again, maybe it is. Maybe there just aren’t as many civilized people as I want to think there are.

Walker was a Heisman Trophy winner playing in Georgia, where Ahmaud Arbery was killed. He played pro football in Minnesota, where George Floyd was killed, and he kept a home in the Twin Cities area for many years. He was as shocked and outraged by these killings as anyone else.

He also notices something. He notices that some of the loudest voices now fomenting anger and violence have been on the scene for a long time – many of them in positions of power – and they’ve done nothing about this. Walker spares no one – apart from the peaceful protesters and the good cops – in his plea:

Walker addresses one of the most fundamental problems that’s helped turn incidents of police brutality into a full-blown national crisis: Too often when it happens, the first instinct of authorities is to deny, dismiss or cover it up. There’s a natural human instinct to avoid facing recriminations, and no one wants to deal with a national outbreak of riots like we’ve seen the past two weeks.

But Walker is right: If the public was confident that every such incident would be followed by total transparency and swift justice, there would be less of a sense that this is systemic and part of the larger police culture.

I for one do not believe it is. I believe police culture by and large is honorable and committed to the use of peaceful means to maintain law and order whenever possible. Most police officers prefer to complete a shift without ever getting physical with anyone, because a) it’s just a more pleasant and less stressful way to spend your work day; b) physical confrontations with suspects are the main thing putting officers at risk; and c) obviously, not hurting people is the right thing the do.

A successful day of police work is a day in which the public is kept safe and no violence occurs, whether on the part of the police or on the part of criminals. I am 100 percent sure this is how most police officers think.

But some of the public understandably questions that when they hear about what happened to Arbery, or Floyd, or Breonna Taylor. The kind of swift justice Walker talks about here would mean accountability happens quickly, consistently and in full view of the public.

As we’ve already discussed in this space, police unions are an obstacle to this. That has to be seriously addressed if anything Walker recommends here is going to happen. But that doesn’t detract from the value of Walker’s words or his vision.

The fact of the matter is that the people with the most power to do something about this are generally content to pontificate and virtue-signal rather than act. Politicians have known about this problem for a very long time. Police chiefs have known about this problem for a very long time. Police union leaders have known about this problem for a very long time.

Police officers are often reluctant to talk about it for reasons I will address in an upcoming column – not good reasons, but reasons the public would do well to understand. That’s why we’re going to talk about it.

Ultimately, though, it’s hard to do better than Herschel Walker’s appeal here. Police brutality is wrong. Racism is wrong. Looting and violence are wrong. We can solve this without abandoning any of those truths. And we have to.