High profile House, Senate Democrats are clearly sick of Pelosi's impeachment delay tactics

Like the initial accusations, the secondary round of accusations, and the hearings, Nancy Pelosi’s plan to delay delivering the articles of impeachment is falling apart. You would, of course, expect Republicans to despise it. After all, it’s just “orange man bad” writ large. The whole thing has been a politically motivated sham designed to overturn an election.

What you might not expect is that Democrats are sick of it too. Perhaps they know how badly their efforts have failed, maybe they’ve realized that the polling is still not trending in their favor, or it could be that they’re concerned about the timeframe of the upcoming election. Whatever the reason, high level House and Senate Dems are signaling that they’ve had enough.

The political walls may not be closing in on Trump, who will most likely be acquitted in short order, but they are closing in on Nancy Pelosi.

As Politico reports, Pelosi is about to deliver the articles…

HERE’S WHAT’S CLEAR if you talk to House and Senate Democratic insiders: Speaker NANCY PELOSI is on the brink of ending her hold of the impeachment articles. The House is going to send them to the Senate in the near future, which will trigger the trial, most likely in the next few weeks. PELOSI has not given any hints of exactly when she might start this process, but we were told late Wednesday night this is coming soon.

Why now? Probably because she has to. Her own party is turning on her strategy.

Here’s Democrat Adam Smith, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, speaking to CNN this morning:

JUST NOW: (wow) “I think it is time to send the impeachment to the Senate and let Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial. “ That is Dem Armed Services chair @repadamsmith on @NewDay. First chair to move to that position?pic.twitter.com/pxlQWEdN41 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) January 9, 2020

He’s not the only one looking for Pelosi to hurry things up. There are currently six Democrat Senators running for President, and behind closed doors all of them are allegedly getting worried about being dragged away from their probably-doomed campaigns:

Sen. Booker says an impeachment trial could deal a “big, big blow” to his Democratic presidential campaign by keeping him away from Iowa in the final weeks before the Feb. 3 caucuses. https://t.co/azCQ5ldf60 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 9, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker said a looming impeachment trial and other pressing issues in Washington could deal a “big, big blow” to his Democratic presidential campaign by keeping him away from Iowa in the final weeks before the Feb. 3 caucuses. Booker is one of five senators running for the Democratic nomination who face the prospect of spending the lead-up to the first-in-the-nation caucuses in the Senate chamber as jurors in President Donald Trump’s trial instead of barnstorming Iowa. The challenge for Booker is particularly acute, given that he has struggled to break into the top tier of candidates and needs a strong showing in Iowa to keep his campaign going. “It’s going to be a challenging four weeks in the caucus for us,” Booker said in an interview on The Associated Press’ “Ground Game” podcast. “If we can’t raise more money in this final stretch, we won’t be able to do the things that other campaigns with more money can do to show presence.”

Even if you’re not running, you might be wondering why Pelosi would delay something so obviously important. After all, if it’s such a ‘grave and solemn issue of national security,’ shouldn’t we get a move on? There’s not a second to lose!

Senate Democrats break with Pelosi over impeachment trial “The longer it goes on the less urgent it becomes,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) “So if it’s serious and urgent, send them over. If it isn’t, don’t send it over” ⁦@heatherscope⁩ https://t.co/oP6xRWLNE6 — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 8, 2020

Remember, if they’re willing to say this stuff in public, it must be much more intense behind closed doors.

The bottom line with the impeachment delay is that – no matter what Dems may tell you -Pelosi painted herself into a corner. If she sends the articles, it’s over. McConnell has the votes on all fronts. Witnesses or no witnesses, the President isn’t going to be convicted. If she doesn’t send the articles, she and her party become even more of a laughing stock.

For Democrats, it’s a disastrous lose-lose.