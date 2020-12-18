Hillary Clinton Slams Republicans Mad About Being Called 'A Bunch of F***ers' by Biden Campaign Manager

Hillary Clinton, the Democrat who called Donald Trump supporters “deplorables,” apparently has no problem at all with Joe Biden’s campaign manager calling Republicans something even worse.

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign manager and his pick for White House deputy chief of staff, offered a profane summary of Republicans in an interview with Glamour published Tuesday.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f—ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible,” she said.

She then depicted unity as more of an ephemeral concept than an actual policy.

“But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too,” O’Malley Dillon said.

The campaign manager’s portrayal of Republicans prompted many Twitter users to express their indignation at O’Malley Dillon.

Biden Campaign Manager called us “F***ers” !!! She can try to walk back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for “unity” while shouting that we are “assaulting democracy:” They think we are deplorable, irredeemable “F***ers”. SICK‼️ https://t.co/J9sNvrlSNa — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 17, 2020

Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

The outrage compelled failed Democratic presidential candidate Clinton to imply Republicans had no reason to be affronted.

“People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so,” she tweeted Thursday.

People who stood by Donald Trump for the last four years are now claiming to be offended that a Democratic campaign manager used a curse word? I don’t think so. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 17, 2020

But many did not give Clinton the last word.

Hillary Clinton defends Biden deputy chief of staff after ‘f—ers’ comment. So much for a message of unity. Democrats are nothing but thieves liars and killers who havent one ounce of decency. Live your life as if Biden wasnt president for he doesnt really matterandisntrelevant. — James (@JamesReifsteck) December 17, 2020

Trump never called half the country a bunch of “F” ers. There’s a huge difference between calling establishment politicians out for their corruption and calling half the country “F” ers, but I’m not surprised you would conflate the two. — Ana Johnston (@AnaJohn67212874) December 17, 2020

During a “Fox & Friends” interview on Thursday, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said O’Malley Dillon’s remark shows that Biden’s charade of unity was simply designed to fool voters.

“Part of the theme of the Biden campaign is that they are saving the soul of the nation. And what are they saving it from? From Republicans, from conservatives, from Trump. So there you are implying that everyone you say you want to unify with has destroyed the soul of the nation. This is unacceptable to Americans in general,” Bruce said.

The commentator argued that President Trump’s campaign was about giving a voice to Americans overlooked by insider and elitist politicians.

“They have had no respect for the average individual who wakes up, goes to work, doesn’t wear hair gel, gets their fingernails dirty during the week,” Bruce said. “They can’t stand that idea that you actually have to maybe shower a couple of times a day because of the nature of your work … they want you to learn to code. This is the entire elitist attitude. It’s not good for the nation.

“Besides, it’s not just hypocrisy, it’s lying. And if they are willing to say this, if this is their attitude towards half of the population … how do you think that’s going to translate into governance? It’s not good news.”

According to Politico, O’Malley Dillon backtracked amid the social media controversy, saying Thursday, “I used some words that I probably could have chosen better.”

