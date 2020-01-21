I wonder if she’ll eventually get around to flogging every single 2020 Democrat. Her ego probably demands it, since the last thing she wants is for one of them beat Trump and leave her as the only person in the history of the world ever to lose an election to him.

Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset. She gave us that one a few months ago.

Now we come to Bernie, and the world’s least likable person has nothing good to say:

Q: In the doc, you’re brutally honest on Sanders: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” That assessment still hold?

A: Yes, it does.

TRENDING: Hillary goes off on Bernie: ‘Nobody likes him; nobody wants to work with him’

Q: If he gets the nomination, will you endorse and campaign for him?

A: I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it. And I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to go after Kamala [Harris] or after Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.

So let me see if I have this straight: Hillary doesn’t want a campaign “where you campaign by insult and attack.” OK. So then maybe it’s a good thing she’s not one of the candidates, since that’s what she usually does, including in this very interview.

Thing is: Her assessment of Bernie and his organization is probably not far off. It sounds like one of the few accurate things she’s ever said. Bernie thinks he’s the only pure and authentic public servant because – except for maybe AOC – he’s the only committed socialist who will sit there and tell you what’s so great about Cuba and why we should be co-opting their ideas.

Would you like Hillary to kindly go away? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 85% (11 Votes) 15% (2 Votes)

But it’s not hard to see why a true believer like Bernie would have no use for a straight opportunist like Hillary, whose only real agenda is for herself to be the First! Woman! President! If Hillary thought she could achieve that by touting Reaganomics and a ban on abortion, she would do it.

If you click the link and watch the embedded video, you’ll get a strong and gut-wrenching sense of how this Hulu documentary is likely to go if you bother to watch it for some reason. Director Nanette Burnstein is completely buying Hillary’s persona, and can’t say enough about how she’s a totally authentic person and not at all controlling, and how she just can’t believe all those conspiracy theories people have about her.

Of course Hillary’s going to be charming when she’s working with a director who intends to produce a glowing film about her, and is completely enthralled by her Hillaryness. No one needs to control sycophants.

Which reminds me: There was one telling moment in the 3-minute trailer I’ll go ahead and embed below. Hillary is asked if she’s ever received bad advice that she’s glad she didn’t take. Her response is that she doesn’t get much advice because she surrounds herself with people whose thinking she already knows.

Huh?

RELATED: Beware students: Hillary is the new chancellor of Belfast's Queens University

It’s fine to have people around you whose thinking you trust, but why surround yourself with people at all if you’re not even going to listen to any advice from them? Does anyone in Hillary’s inner circle ever challenge her? Does anyone ever present her with a new idea?

Or is their only job to run interference for her and promote the idea that she is both a) brilliant; and b) the world’s biggest victim because she keeps losing through no fault of her own?

You won’t enjoy this, but after watching it, you’ll really understand why you don’t want to bother with the actual series: