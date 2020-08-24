SECTIONS
After Hillary mocks him on Twitter, Comey says 'we made the right decisions' in 2016

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published August 24, 2020 at 10:27am
If you’re a Democrat, the odds are you think James Comey cost Hillary Clinton the 2016 election.  He didn’t.  She lost thanks to her own actions, her terrible campaign and her decades of corruption.

If you’re a Republican, the odds are you think James Comey tried to save Hillary’s campaign. After enumerating her crimes in that infamous press conference, he was either too weak – or too in the tank – to prosecute her.

The one thing virtually everyone agrees on is that the whole thing was a disaster.

You never hear anyone argue that Comey handled it well. Anyone that is, except James Comey. The now widely-reviled FBI director is still out there claiming he made the right choices.

Last week, he tweeted a picture of himself wearing an “elect more women” t-shirt.  This was catnip for Hillary Clinton, who still likes to blame her loss on the Comey investigation. She threw shade at the former director in what CBS News likes to call a “subtle jab.”

Yeah. That’s “subtle” like a freight train running through an oil refinery is “subtle.”  Comey was asked about it during his Face the Nation appearance yesterday.

Comey maintains that he and his team “made the right decisions” in 2016, and only regrets that his efforts were “involved” in the election.

We’ll see if John Durham thinks Comey “made the right decisions” soon.

 

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







