SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Hillary outraged as motion to hear more witnesses fails on party lines... except for Romney and Collins

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published January 31, 2020 at 4:04pm
Print

Whelp. We can stick a fork in it, because unless some sort of miracle occurs, impeachment is all but over. On an almost entirely party line vote, the motion to subpoena more witnesses has failed 49/51. As I said earlier, that means it’s all over but the screaming.

TRENDING: Biden employs bold strategy of angrily telling voters they “gotta vote for someone else”

That pretty much means the whole thing has ended – at least in the legal sense. The vote to acquit will come soon enough.

Democrats will now spend ten months shrieking like banshees about this supposed ‘grotesque miscarriage of justice.’  It’s going to be relentless, and will only serve to alienate more voters, but that’s what they’re going to do.

They have nothing else.

To get them started, here’s queen banshee. She’s decided to kick off the shrieking with a tweet expressing the outrage she’s been rehearsing for the last few months.

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Bells and fireworks over England as Brexit is finally complete
Hillary outraged as motion to hear more witnesses fails on party lines... except for Romney and Collins
Game over: Murkowski announces she'll vote 'no' on more witnesses
Mittens to vote 'yes' on more witnesses - because of course he will
Biden employs bold strategy of angrily telling voters they "gotta vote for someone else"
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×