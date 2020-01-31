Hillary outraged as motion to hear more witnesses fails on party lines... except for Romney and Collins

Whelp. We can stick a fork in it, because unless some sort of miracle occurs, impeachment is all but over. On an almost entirely party line vote, the motion to subpoena more witnesses has failed 49/51. As I said earlier, that means it’s all over but the screaming.

Motion to allow subpoenas for new witnesses and/or documents fails, 49 YEA, 51 NAY. Party line vote except GOP Senators Romney and Collins joined with the 47 Democratic Senators — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 31, 2020

BREAKING: The Senate has voted 51-49 to voting against new witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial. The House had ample opportunity to do this. It’s time to bring this circus to a halt! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 31, 2020

That pretty much means the whole thing has ended – at least in the legal sense. The vote to acquit will come soon enough.

Democrats will now spend ten months shrieking like banshees about this supposed ‘grotesque miscarriage of justice.’ It’s going to be relentless, and will only serve to alienate more voters, but that’s what they’re going to do.

They have nothing else.

