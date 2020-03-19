Hillary regurgitates Chinese propaganda to accuse Trump of racism

There’s one thing we know. The coronavirus came from China. Whether it was created in a Wuhan lab, crawled out of a rancid bowl of bat soup, or simply emerged naturally like so many other diseases, no one is sure. There are a thousand theories, and the answers we get from the Chinese government are suspect at best.

After all, they’ve been lying about the disease for months – a deception that placed the whole world in peril:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

Then, late last week, China started trying to claim that the virus originated in United States. Donald Trump wasn’t having it. Almost immediately, he began calling Covid-19 “The Chinese Virus.” The reason was obvious. He was trying to place the blame back where it always belonged – on China. Not on the citizens, not on the entire Asian race, but on the Chi-com government.

Still American social justice warriors began screaming about racism.

First we had this gem from Pelosi:

Bigoted statements which spread misinformation and blame Asians and the Asian American community for #coronavirus make us all less safe. @GOPLeader must delete this tweet and apologize immediately. pic.twitter.com/twzCcVAWDH — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 10, 2020

That triggered an avalanche of lefties who tried to claim that correctly identifying the nation from which the pandemic spread was, somehow, bigoted. Eventually, China got wind of the strategy. Their state run media posted this yesterday:

Racism is not the right tool to cover your own incompetence pic.twitter.com/LmGDyPsULt — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 17, 2020

The way Trump is using the word, “Chinese” is a nationality. Like “American,” it’s a collection of ethnicities all living in the same nation. It includes Han Chinese, as well as minorities like Hui, Uyghurs, Miao, Zhuang, and Manchus, among others. To suggest that every Asian person living in China is racially Chinese? That’s racist.

As Wikipedia puts it:

Chinese people are the various individuals or ethnic groups associated with China, usually through ancestry, ethnicity, nationality, citizenship, or other affiliation.

Even if the country was racially homogenous, it would still be correct that our current situation came from China and is therefore Chinese. To say that wouldn’t be racist, it would just be accurate.

However, there’s a two-time presidential loser who couldn’t care less about the facts. Her name is Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump sent her packing, and everyone is tired of hearing her babble. Still… she makes news and we’re 100% sure she’d take another stab at the presidency if she saw an opening, so here she is, regurgitating Chinese government propaganda:

The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis. Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

The President reposnded to these attacks yesterday:

When asked why he continues to call it the “Chinese virus” the President’s response is “because it comes from China, it’s not racist at all” pic.twitter.com/P20TgRdXbY — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 18, 2020

Obviously no one wants to see Asian people harassed, attacked, targeted or blamed for something that isn’t their fault. We’re not FDR, after all. But the ridiculous effort to spin the phrase ‘Chinese virus’ as a racial epithet is just that, ridiculous.

It’s a desperation play ginned-up by a party that has nothing left in the tank.