Hillary to Sleepy Joe: 'This would be a terrible crisis to waste' in push for single-payer healthcare

These are obviously tough times. The economy is cratering, people are losing their jobs and various governors have us trapped in our homes while we debate “the new normal.” However difficult things may be, though, we should all still be thanking God that Hillary is not the president. No one should doubt that, if she were in office, she would be ghoulishly exploiting COVID-19 to ram every single one of her pet agendas down our collective throat.

Gun control, healthcare and the destruction of constitutionally protected freedoms would all be on the table, and they’d all be tied to our coronavirus response.

If anyone doubts that, they need look no further than her sleep-inducing endorsement of Joe Biden. She appeared on the former vice president’s webcast and, once he woke up, she threw her support behind his candidacy. Mrs. Clinton also took a moment to tell us that – like various other Democrats – she views disease, death and economic destruction as an “opportunity.”

In her words, it “would be a terrible crisis to waste” in pursuit of single-payer, government run, healthcare:

“Why add to that existing anxiety, the panic, the fear that if you get sick you won’t be able to afford healthcare. That is wrong. It is fundamentally wrong. It is against our moral values, every religious value that I’m aware of. And yet you’re 100 percent right that this administration, this White House, as we speak are still trying to strip the Affordable Care Act. Now, and let’s remember one other thing, and I don’t think this has gotten enough attention. President Trump is on the record from his trip to Davos in the Swiss Alps of saying that it was time to go after Social Security and Medicare. So, this is a high stakes time because of the pandemic, but this is also a really high stakes election, and every form of health care should continue to be available, including reproductive health care for every woman in this country. And then, it needs to be part of a much larger system that eventually, and quickly I hope, gets us to universal health care. So, I can only say amen to everything you’re saying, but also to, again, enlist people that this would be a terrible crisis to waste, as the old saying goes. We’ve learned a lot about what our absolute frailties are in our country when it comes to health justice and economic justice so let’s be resolved that we’re going to solve those once you’re elected president.”

You can watch the exchange here:

Imagine the Democrats’ reaction if any prominent Republican suggested that a global pandemic boiled down to an opportunity to push its extant agenda. Democrats would lose their minds, and the media would be running it as the top story on every newscast. Since it’s Hillary, and she’s protected, she’ll get a pass on her ghoulish outlook.

Oh, and just in case anyone wonders why I made that joke about Joe Biden waking up, here he is reacting much like anyone who's forced to listen to Hillary speak: