Hillary unhinged: Facebook is like a 'foreign power' that 'intends to reelect Trump'

By now, you know Hillary likes to blame people and things for her failures. At various times since her 2016 defeat, she’s blamed her husband, Obama, James Comey, the FBI, the media, women, men, young people, old people, Trump, Russia, Putin, Christians, racism, sexism, her own staff, fake news, and a whole host of other scapegoats. Anyone and anything can be responsible for her disastrous campaign, as long as they’re not named Hillary Clinton.

Her latest target? Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the not-President, Facebook is like a “foreign power,” and Zuckerberg “intends to reelect Trump.”

This new level of delusion comes to us via the lefties at The Atlantic:

Clinton’s allusions to Zuckerberg as a world leader are fitting. “I feel like you’re negotiating with a foreign power sometimes,” she said, referencing conversations she’s had “at the highest levels” with Facebook. “He’s immensely powerful,” she told me. “This is a global company that has huge influence in ways that we’re only beginning to understand.” Facebook is, in a sense, the world’s first technocratic nation-state—a real-time experiment in connecting humans at massive and unprecedented scale, with a population of users that eclipses any actual nation, nearly as big as China and India combined. It’s also an institution with gigantic levers at its disposal to affect the lives of its user-citizens. Facebook knows this. It has played with manipulating people’s emotions. It has trumpeted its ability to affect the outcome of an election. There’s good reason to believe, Clinton said, that Facebook is “not just going to reelect Trump, but intend[s] to reelect Trump.”

First, this is the exact opposite of what’s actually going on with the social media giant. Anyone who runs a conservative outlet will tell you the same story. Beginning about three and a half years ago, Facebook began stomping on their traffic.

Back in 2016, former Facebook employees admitted that Facebook’s so-called “curators” were routinely burying potentially popular conservative posts. Then, in early 2018, the infamous “algorithm” was changed and virtually every conservative site saw its Facebook-based traffic plummet.

So, Mrs. Clinton is simply wrong. However much she’d like to believe it, Zuckerberg is not propping up the “vast right-wing conspiracy.” If anything, she’s just so awful that Facebook’s help wasn’t enough to get her into the White House.

Just for fun, though. Let’s follow her down the rabbit hole. Why, exactly, does she think Zuckerberg is such a huge Trump fan?

Well…

Facts, Zuckerberg had suggested, are best derived from foraging many opinions, ideally from the billions of humans who use his publishing platform, so that each individual might cherry-pick what to believe. (Cherry-pick is my word, not his.) If journalism’s mantra is “Seek truth and report it,” Facebook’s might be “Seek opinions and react to them.” “It’s not about saying, Here’s one view; here’s the other side,” Zuckerberg had said when I’d asked him to reconcile the apparent contradiction between fact and opinion. “You should decide where you want to be.”

The former first lady even has an incident that she thinks illustrates the problem with the Facebook empire…

There was the time, last spring, when a slowed-down video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caught fire online. The distorted speed, which made Pelosi appear as though she was slurring her words, seemed designed to make her appear cognitively impaired. “Google took it off YouTube … so I contacted Facebook,” Clinton said. “I said, Why are you guys keeping this up? This is blatantly false. Your competitors have taken it down. And their response was, We think our users can make up their own minds.”

And there it is. ‘Our users can make up their own minds.’ Hillary hates it when you decide, because you rarely decide in her favor.

This isn’t about ‘the truth’ or Pelosi’s stammering. It’s about regulating content so it swings in her favor – something it already does, though apparently not enough to drag her across the finish line.