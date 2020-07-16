Hillary running mate Kaine: Trump's DOD 'made Russia pay a price' for election interference . . . unlike Obama's

Nestled among the many things that Hillary blames for her catastrophic loss – things like religion, white people, women, Republicans, voter suppression, the press, Barack Obama, men, James Comey and Donald Trump – is Russia. Sometimes it’s at the top of her list, sometimes it’s not, but it’s always there. You see, 2016 was not her fault. The red menace, and more specifically Vladimir Putin, made Hillary lose.

Never mind that we later learned that Putin was actually hoping Mrs. Clinton would win because he felt she would be “more malleable.” Hillary needs a scapegoat and, at one point or another, she’s pinned her failure on pretty much everyone and everything.

The one person she hasn’t blamed is her running mate Tim Kaine, who speaks Spanish.

Well, he’d better watch out. Blame may be headed his way. Kaine just said the one thing that no Democrat is supposed to say, which is that, under Trump, supposed “Russian meddling” was handled better than it was under Barack Obama. In fact, according to the former candidate and current senator, Trump’s DOD is making Russia “pay a price” in a way that Obama never did.

Now, you could argue that this simply re-enforces the idea that actual meddling occurred in 2016, and therefore it undermines the legitimacy of Trump’s win. I’m sure Democrats will try to make that case. But there has never been any actual hard evidence that anything Russia did changed a single vote. No one has ever been able to show proof that it changed a single voter’s mind.

So, given the absence of evidence and the fact that Hillary was one of the worst candidates in history, all we’re left with is this: Tim Kaine openly admits that Trump handled something better than Obama did.

Here’s Tim: