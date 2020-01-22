Hillary's wrong. Someone does like Bernie. His name's Tom Steyer, and the feeling doesn't seem to be mutual

Yesterday, Dan told you about Hillary’s longstanding grudge against Bernie Sanders. In case there was any doubt, a new documentary makes it clear that she still despises the man she and the DNC conspired to push out of the 2016 race. As she puts it:

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Asked about the noxious goon-squad that seemingly loves Bernie, while despising women, embracing Stalin’s gulags, and promoting the concept of re-education camps for Republicans, she said:

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

As any long-time reader will know, I think Hillary Clinton is an odious woman. However, I have to admit something. She’s probably right about this. Dan said it, and I agree, this is a rare instance where Hillary Clinton has hit the nail on the head… with one exception.

There appears to be one person who likes Bernie Sanders.

His name is Tom Steyer. He’s a billionaire, he’s running for President, no one cares about his candidacy, and he seems to have some sort of odd fixation on Bernie. Who can forget that time he tried to insert himself into the Bernie/Warren feud after the last debate?

CNN has just published the audio of the tense conversation between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren after yesterday’s debate pic.twitter.com/EUdIyIkroW — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) January 16, 2020

Steyer didn’t “want to get in the middle of it” he just wanted “to say Hi!” Isn’t that nice? He’s friendly.

Bernie didn’t seem all that thrilled, but it was an awkward moment. Comrade Sanders is probably a wonderful guy when things aren’t so tense. So, Steyer tried to approach him again – this time during an event in Columbia, South Carolina, honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

As at the debate, the grumpy old coot was unimpressed:

Steyer keeps trying pic.twitter.com/5V5jolkO29 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 20, 2020

Bernie brushes off his fellow candidate as if Steyer was the acne-plagued nerd at the high school dance. So, what to make of this? Is there anything to make of this?

Here are four things…

A: Bernie has a reputation for being a cranky jerk, and this would seem to support that.

B: Steyer may be sniffing around one of the frontrunners for a VP gig. Perhaps he’s thinking a billionaire socialist could team up with a millionaire socialist, and their money could make beautiful political music together.

C: Bernie seems to be as dismissive of Steyer as the rest of America has been. Of course, Bernie claims billionaires shouldn’t exist, so….

D: This clip would be better with the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” music playing over it.

E: There was also an awkward dance number: