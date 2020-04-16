Eric Holder: Hey Democrats, the pandemic is an 'opportunity' to revamp America's voting system

The Obama Administration had a long history of undermining the Constitution and working against individual liberty. So if there’s one person you don’t want to see “revamping” America’s voting system, it’s Valerie Jarrett. If there are two people you don’t want to see meddling with your votes, it’s Valerie Jarrett and disgraced Attorney General Eric Holder.

Whelp. Sorry to break it to you. Both of these people have re-emerged in recent days. Jarrett has endorsed a barely coherent political puppet named Joe Biden, while Holder is advocating a “revamp” of the American voting process.

In fact, like other Democrat luminaries – including Joe Biden – Holder sees the disease, death and fear associated with the coronavirus as an “opportunity.”

“Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to revamp our electoral system so that it permanently becomes more inclusive and becomes easier for the American people to access. It would be foolhardy to take these pro-democracy measures off the table after we get on the other side of the virus. These are changes that we should make permanent because it will enhance our democracy. …There has to be a sea change in our thinking there. Allow people to access their primary American right by voting at home. It’s not as if this is an untried concept. Oregon has been doing this for years. But we have to make sure that we’re being sensitive to the needs of poor communities and communities of color by doing things like having prepaid postage on envelopes. Construct a system so that you’ve got expanded in-person voting, you’ve got expanded at-home voting and expanded no-excuse absentee vote-at-home measures.”

As Rahm Emanuel likes to say, you “never let a good crisis go to waste,” right?

Remember: These are people who resist any effort to guarantee that only U.S. citizens vote, that each ballot is legal, and that each vote cast corresponds to one legally registered voter. They’ve been fighting voter ID for decades. Does anyone think that Holder’s “revamp” will include any safeguards that would ensure legal U.S. voters aren’t disenfranchised?

Of course not.

If people like Holder are allowed to meddle with the U.S. election process, it will only result in fraud, inscrutable ballots and skewed outcomes. They have absolutely no interest in an honest election.

If they’re allowed to jam their fingers into this particular pie, it will result in the end of the nation as we know it.

Is it any wonder they’re salivating over the election of an empty suit like Joe Biden?