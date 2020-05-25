Honor those who gave their last full measure of devotion by saving the United States of America

Memorial Day remembers those who gave their lives to save the United States of America. I know that most people refer to this nation as America, but the United States of America is more specific.

More than 1.2 million members of the Armed Forces did not die for America. They died for the United States of America. Many of them died from diseases contracted during traditional wars while using bullets, bombs and cannons.

Today, we must use our brains and ballots.

We are defeating the coronavirus with our brains, and we will defeat it with our ballots in November 2020.

While a reliable vaccine is being developed by multiple laboratories, several existing drugs are already showing effectiveness in treating the virus.

Ivermectin shows astounding results against coronavirus according to a recent article. Hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir are already being used with widespread success despite the naysayers objecting to their use. The naysayers want to collapse the economy.

Total collapse of the U.S. economy is the objective of the Democrats and the liberals. They want that result to be a campaign talking point during the presidential campaign so they can blame it on President Trump.

Never mind that the economic collapse was caused by the coronavirus, as well as the reaction of many Democrat governors to it. Their rhetoric will be it was Trump’s fault.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The Democrats and the liberals do not care about the truth. They only care about political power so they can control our lives from cradle to grave. That’s called communism, and most of the people are not stupid enough to be sucked into that paradigm.

The re-opening of our economy by some courageous governors at the urging of President Trump is good evidence that the United States will not fail, as writer Scott Rasmussen says. The re-opening is going well, but the Democrats and the liberals do not care.

Businesses, workers and consumers will save the USA, as they are doing right now. It will not come from a one-size-fits-all solution from the federal government as the Democrats want.

Saving the United States of America is coming from the people. That’s why we celebrate the spirit of the USA, not the politics of the USA.