Hoo Boy: New COVID Strain Spreads Faster Than Previous Ones; Is Rampaging Across UK, Europe, Australia

This isn’t good news for anyone out there (or right here) who’s planning to go see a Genesis concert in London on April 29.

But it’s even worse news for anyone whose life might be threatened by COVID. The vaccine is being distributed as quickly as possible, which is the saving grace of this story, but in the meantime the virus appears unwilling to go down without a fight – or a flight:

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain of the coronavirus is “out of control” and suggested parts of England will be stuck in the new, highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out Emerging scientific evidence suggests the new variant — which Hancock said has also appeared in Australia and continental Europe — can spread significantly more quickly than previous strains in circulation and is behind the surge in infections in recent days.

Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr program: “We understand that the virus does not cause more severe disease.”

If you’re inclined to take comfort from anything the WHO says, then maybe Maria Van Kerkhove’s statement here helps a little. This strain of COVID apparently isn’t more severe than others, which means the vaccine should still be highly effective against it. But apparently it’s much easier to catch, which is why it’s spreading so quickly.

Why that’s the case is hard to pin down. We know that COVID is generally transmitted through the mouth or the nose, and that you can get it either through the air or by touching it with your hands and then touching your face before you wash your hands thoroughly. If the new strain is spreading faster, that would suggest a few possibilities. One is that the strain is more durable on surfaces, which would make people more susceptible to exposure by touching things after they’ve been exposed to it for awhile. Another is that the new strain might travel farther in the air, or hover longer.

I wonder, though, if human behavior might be a factor here. Thanksgiving isn’t really a thing in the UK, Europe or Australia, but it is the holiday season and it’s reasonable to think more families are getting together in spite of the warnings and restrictions. And why would the new strain be hitting in two parts of the world so relatively far apart – UK/Europe and Australia – but not elsewhere? Did someone travel between the two places and spread it? Is the appearance of this strain in the U.S. and elsewhere only a matter of time?

There’s also the lingering sense that’s been out there for awhile now that masks don’t really provide the protection everyone wants to think they do. I’m sure they’re better than nothing, but everything I’ve heard suggests that while your mask is somewhat effective in preventing you from spreading COVID (if you have it), it’s not really that effective at keeping you from being exposed.

That makes sense. Your mask will at least prevent your breath from flying around far from your face. But if someone else’s germs fly through the air and make contact with your mask, you’re probably at a pretty serious risk of exposure at that point.

I wonder if it’s spreading faster – where it is – because people have a false sense of security attributable to their mask-wearing.

At any rate, the arrival of the vaccines will make this a short-term problem, but that will be of no comfort to anyone who loses their life or the life of a loved one in the meantime.

I still don’t favor the forced shutdown of businesses or the restriction against gathering in private homes. I believe what I’ve always believed: We need to isolate those who are at highest risk of death while urging everyone else to practice common-sense safety measures until enough people can be vaccinated to put us at herd immunity. There is no reason to close restaurants or do any of the other things politicians are doing.

That said: I’ve about had it with those who are still minimizing the seriousness of this virus. You don’t have to agree with every response from politicians to acknowledge that this is a very real health crisis of historic proportions. Thank God the vaccines are here.