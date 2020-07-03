Hospital study shows hydroxychloroquine significantly lowers death rate for COVID-19 patients

I don’t know which is more surprising here: The result, or the fact that the media are willing to report it.

I suspect we’re only getting coverage in Detroit because it’s a Detroit-based hospital that conducted the story and is reporting the findings. Henry Ford Health is huge around here, and if they make any sort of major announcement, the Detroit-area media will have a hard time ignoring it.

Then again, we’re only seeing this story in the relatively conservative Detroit News. The liberal Detroit Free Press appears to have ignored it completely. (If and when the Freep covers it, I’ll gladly update the story to say so.)

We’ve been told that this “Trump-touted” drug is not only worthless, it may actually be harmful and may increase deaths. That’s contrary to lots of ancedotal indications, but we’re told we must wait for scientific data.

Well, we have some now:

The study analyzed 2,541 patients hospitalized among the system’s six hospitals between March 10 and May 2 and found 13% of those treated with hydroxychloroquine died while 26% of those who did not receive the drug died.

Among all patients in the study, there was an overall in-hospital mortality rate of 18%, and many who died had underlying conditions that put them at greater risk, according to Henry Ford Health System. Globally, the mortality rate for hospitalized patients is between 10% and 30%, and it’s 58% among those in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.

The study, published in the International Society of Infectious Disease, found patients did not suffer heart-related side effects from the drug. Patients with a median age of 64 were among those analyzed, with 51% men and 56% African American. Roughly 82% of the patients began receiving hydroxychloroquine within 24 hours and 91% within 48 hours, a factor Dr. Marcus Zervos identified as a potential key to the medication’s success.

The authors of the Henry Ford study suggested several reasons their study may have varied from others. One was earlier treatment with hydroxychloroquine than was seen in other studies. The other is the possibility that many of the other studies may not have been peer-reviewed.

The News’s lead described hydroxychloroquine as a “controversial drug,” but what exactly is the controversy? There is no serious question about its safety or its effectiveness against malaria, which is what it was originally created to treat. President Trump talked about it after a limited study in France suggested it might be effective, and indicated in public that he hoped the study’s indications would bear out.

The only thing Trump ever suggested, and the only thing the FDA ever did, was give permission for physicians to try it with individual COVID patients if they thought it might help. It was simply bizarre that the media would embark on an obsessive crusade against the drug, but they did because anything Trump appears to be for, they consider themselves duty-bound to be against.

Recently the FDA withdrew approval for hydroxychloroquine as an experimental drug to treat COVID, claiming it is ineffective. But what was that decision based on, especially when the Henry Ford study had not come out yet – and showed a very different result when it did?

What makes a drug effective or ineffective is how it actually performs, not whether Donald Trump talks about it. If this study is legitimate and hydroxychloroquine can really help people stay alive, then make it available. Whether the media likes it or not.