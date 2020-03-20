House Democrat whip: Coronavirus a 'tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision'

We’ve had plenty to say around here about plans for a bipartisan spending blowout in response to the coronavirus. Spending money is what Congress does, and since Congress has the authority to spend money it doesn’t have – lots and lots of it, as a matter of fact – it’s no surprise that spending is its default response to a global health pandemic.

And this was as predictable as the sun rising in the east: When Republicans started talking about spending the absolutely gargantuan amount of $1.2 trillion, Democrats would complain that it isn’t enough.

Boy, are they. Nancy Pelosi is now on record saying we “shouldn’t worry about the cost,” which makes sense because she never worries about the cost of anything unless it’s the defense budget or a border wall. Democrats want to lard up the bill with all kinds of things – like infrastructure projects and vote-by-mail packages – that have little or nothing to do with the health threat.

This is because the ultimate dream of every Democrat is to spend all the money on the face of the Earth on their pet agenda items, and every excuse to spend – no matter what the basis of the excuse might be – must be taken advantage of in the form of the absolute biggest spending bill possible.

And sometimes Democrats slip up and actually admit this:

TRENDING: Hillary regurgitates Chinese propaganda to accuse Trump of racism

On a Thursday conference call featuring more than 200 members of the House Democratic caucus, lawmakers one-by-one laid out a sweeping wish list of provisions they want to see included in the nascent package, including a boost in infrastructure spending, an expansion of Social Security benefits and funding for states to set up an all-mail voting system in the event the pandemic extends into November’s elections.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told lawmakers, according to a source on the call.

Exactly. This is how Democrats look at everything. It’s not a problem to be solved for the sake of solving the problem. It’s always an “opportunity” to push the standard Democrat agenda.

Mitch McConnell is insisting the Senate bill will only include things that directly address the virus. That’s exactly the opposite of what Democrats want. They want the bill to provide money for as many parts of their pet agenda as possible, and ideally all of it.

Do you trust Congress to pass a good bill addressing the virus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

I remember years ago hearing Al Gore talk about global warming – back when he was only just starting to identify it as his signature issue. As he went through his usual litany of policy moves that he wanted to pursue in response to it, he added, “And it’s an opportunity to do the things we should be doing anyway.”

Right. Exactly what Clyburn is saying. Every problem – real or imagined – is an “opportunity” for Democrats to shove wealth redistribution, seizure of industry, government health care and a massive welfare state down our throats. High taxes, big government and a command-and-control economy are the answer to every problem. When the only tool in your toolbox is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.

To Democrats, the solution to every problem is always “the things we should be doing anyway.” Every crisis is “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

This is the only thing they care about. It’s the only thing they’ve ever cared about – amassing as much power for themselves as possible through a massive expansion of federal control over life in this country. They just need excuses to do it, and when one comes along, they don’t let it pass without trying to push the envelope as far as they can.

So of course they don’t think $1.2 trillion is enough spending. And of course they want to spend more, and on everything you can possibly imagine. That’s what they always want to do, at all times and under all circumstances. It’s who they are.