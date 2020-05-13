House Democrats: Hey, who's up for another $3 trillion spending blowout in the name of 'stimulus'?

It’s getting to the point where it will seem anticlimactic if the 2020 deficit doesn’t somehow reach $10 trillion.

Fun fact: As recently as 12 years ago, $10 trillion was the entire national debt. As of now we’re looking at a 2020 deficit of about $3.7 trillion, and now Democrats want to jack that up to $6.7 trillion.

For one year.

Good God, it’s only May.

Serious question: Does there come a point when you can’t actually sell the bonds and issue the other forms of debt that make all this possible? Up to now, debt backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government has been considered a gold standard, and people readily invest in it because they know they’re going to get paid with interest at a debt certain.

Of course, the federal government just goes ahead and borrows even more to pay off that round of borrowers, and the whole cycle repeats without end. Conventional wisdom is that you can’t make a safer investment than U.S. bonds and Treasury bills. Then again, we’ve never borrowed more than $3 trillion in a single year. It’s a new record!

And I suppose no one should be surprised to learn that Democrats regard the spending of a mere $7 trillion (once you factor in the normal federal budget) as an exercise in stinginess. They want to spend more.

Way more, including:

Nearly $1 trillion in relief for state and local governments A second round of direct payments of $1,200 per person, and up to $6,000 for a household About $200 billion for hazard pay for essential workers who face heightened health risks during the crisis $75 billion for coronavirus testing and contact tracing — a key effort to restart businesses An extension of the $600 per week federal unemployment insurance benefit through January (the provision approved in March is set to expire after July) $175 billion in rent, mortgage and utility assistance Subsidies and a special Affordable Care Act enrollment period to people who lose their employer-sponsored health coverage

More money for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, including a 15% increase in the maximum benefit Measures designed to buoy small businesses and help them keep employees on payroll, such as $10 billion in emergency disaster assistance grants and a strengthened employee retention tax credit Money for election safety during the pandemic and provisions to make voting by mail easier Relief for the U.S. Postal Service



This is complete insanity. Everything in it is bad, but the worst element is probably the provision to extend the additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits through January. We predicted weeks ago that Democrats would want that extension, but it doesn’t make the idea any less terrible.

This provision has already become an economy-killing disincentive for people to work, because many of them can actually make more on unemployment than they could working. Right now the economy is in a freefall because so many people have been displaced from their jobs, and it’s made even harder to fix by the fact that it rewards people more to sit around and do nothing.

It’s a terrible provision that several Republican senators warned about before the CARES Act passed. It wasn’t fixed, and it’s causing exactly the problem we thought it would. It needs to be gotten rid of yesterday, not extended into next year.

As for further payroll loans, more people on ObamaCare and all the rest: None of this is what the private sector needs. What we need is to be allowed to operate again, with our employees at full strength and our clients and customers at full strength. That way we can earn our own money and we don’t need the federal goverment further blowing up its already massive debt to send us more.

And we’re producing, not sitting around. (Actually a lot of companies have been continuing to operate at full strength, and mine is one, but we’re still taking a hit because some of our clients haven’t been able to. The only solution to this situation is to end it, and the only thing that requires is politicians deciding the lockdowns have gone on long enough.)

Understand this: Democrats did not decided we needed to do this because of the coronavirus. Democrats have always wanted to do this – jack federal spending through the roof and make as many people as possible dependent on it – and the coronavirus merely provides the excuse to attempt it.

We’ve already spent nearly $3 trillion we hadn’t planned on this year because politicians decided to lock everyone down. Now they want to spend another $3 trillion we don’t have?

You want to be confident Senate Republicans and President Trump will just say flat out no to this. But with the economy collapsing, there will be pressure on politicians to “do something,” even if the something is stupid. The $3 trillion might just be an initial negotiating position. Pelosi and the Democrats might believe they can roil Republicans into joining them in some sort of new spending blowout after telling the public, “Hey, we got them down from $3 trillion!”

Yeah. Get them down all right. To zero. And stop all this nonsense. The only move now is to reopen. Because at some point, people aren’t going to keep lending you the money. It might be good for everyone if that point came right now.