House Democrats: Who knows? Maybe we'll pass more articles of impeachment!

Why not? When you’ve cheapened impeachment like they have, articles become a dime a dozen. Why not pass hundreds? Or thousands?

Every article of impeachment is ultimately about the same thing – them hating Donald Trump – but you can dress them up in endless ways, so there’s no sense being circumspect about any of this. The latest claim is that, if they can ever enforce an subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn, he just might give them more dirt! Just think how useful that could be:

Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee said Monday that the panel could draft and recommend “new articles of impeachment” against President Donald Trump if additional evidence is revealed by former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Democrats have been fighting in court for months to enforce a subpoena for McGahn to testify as part of the impeachment proceedings in Congress. They argue that McGahn’s testimony is “central” to parts of the House committee’s investigation into Trump, which is not yet complete even though the Democrat-led chamber passed two articles of impeachment against him last week.

And McGahn’s testimony is “also relevant to the Committee’s ongoing investigations into Presidential misconduct and consideration of whether to recommend additional articles of impeachment,” lawyers for the Judiciary Committee wrote in a submission to the Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals.

TRENDING: Former NSA director cooperating with John Durham spygate investigation ‘on multiple occasions’

It sounds like the game here is to convince the Court of Appeals that it has to enforce the subpoena because something super-important (i.e. more articles of impeachment) is at stake. But that’s not a reason to mess with the constitutional separation of powers, especially since Democrats have cheapened impeachment already by using it against Trump in a strictly partisan manner.

And even an order by the Court of Appeals to enforce this subpoena seems unlikely to survive Supreme Court review for the simple reason that it would tread so severely on executive branch prerogative.

What the Democrats are basically demanding is that McGahn spill the beans about his private interactions with the president at a time when it was expected he could provide honest and candid counsel. There’s a reason the guidance of presidential advisers is usually covered under executive privilege, especially when we’re talking about legal advice. If every presidential adviser who tells the president anything will later have what he told subject to congressional subpoenas, no one will feel free to give the president candid input about anything.

And ultimately, no one will take such a job. That is anathema to the idea that a president should be able to expect frank and honest advice.

Do you think the House will pass more articles of impeachment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (3 Votes) 50% (3 Votes)

Subpoenas under such circumstances are especially hard to justify when the opposition party in control of Congress is basically engaged in a fishing expedition. This goes back to the Mueller investigation, and the Democrats insistence that Trump was engaged in “obstruction” by invoking the executive privilege he had every right to invoke. They don’t really know what McGahn might have said to the president, so they’re trying to use their subpoena power to find out.

It doesn’t work that way. You can’t encroach on private conversations like that unless you have a very good reason, and hoping you’ll find an excuse to pass more articles of impeachment is not a very good reason.

Look. We get it. It’s hard to get over losing. And if you’re enough of a spoilsport it’s hard to resist the temptation to scorch the earth so the winners can’t govern. That’s basically what Democrats have been doing ever since Trump took office, but especially since they took control of the house on January 1, 2019. This is simply more of the same.

There is going to be another House election in 2020, and voters will have to decide if they gave Democrats control of the House for the purpose of having them engage in the endless pursuit of pretexts for impeachment. I don’t think they did, and I suspect a lot of Democrats from marginal districts – who got arm-twisted by Nancy Pelosi into voting for impeachment – are getting awfully nervous about whether they’ll survive the coming November.

And they should be.