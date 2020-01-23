House Democrats: Trump acted legally and within his authority, but he had 'corrupt purposes' so he must go

A president has the authority to delay or withhold aid to another country if he has concerns about how the money will be spent.

A president also has the authority to ask a foreign leader to investigate potential corruption that might impact the United States. This is not an unusual thing at all.

Both of these facts are problems for House Democrats, because they’re trying to remove President Trump from office for doing things that are a) legal; and b) clearly within his authority as president.

How can that work? Based on those facts alone, it can’t. But Democrats were determined to impeach Trump because their left-wing base has been demanding it since the moment the Democrats took control of the House. And while they thought the Russia business was going to provide the context for doing so, they found themselves scrambling for an alternative when Robert Mueller failed to produce the goods for them.

Because there were no goods.

So it became absolutely imperative that the Ukraine call be somehow worked into a plausible pretext for impeachment. Anyone who read the transcript – released by the White House mere days after the story broke – could see there was nothing to go on there. But at that point Democrats were too invested. They couldn’t back away. They had to impeach Trump, no matter how flimsy the rationale.

That’s when they came up with the “corrupt purposes” argument. It works like this: Sure, Trump had the authority to do what he did, and he broke no laws, but he had corrupt motives in doing it so we’re impeaching him for it anyway.

And what were these “corrupt purposes”? According to Democrats, he was hoping for an outcome that would help him to get re-elected.

Now let’s break that down a little. Trump asked Volodymyr Zelensky to do an investigation of possible corruption involving Burisma and the Bidens. Let’s say Zelensky’s investigation had shown the Bidens had engaged in corruption – not just “corrupt purposes” but actual corruption. In that case, real wrongdoing would be exposed. That may indeed help Trump politically, but more importantly, it’s his job to root out corruption if it happens.

If one politician engages in corruption, and a rival politician exposes it, would you seriously argue the rival politician had done wrong because he acted with “corrupt purposes”? That’s absurd. Yet that’s essentially what Democrats are arguing here.

Now let’s say Zelensky investigated and found Biden had done nothing wrong. In that case, how would Trump benefit? He wouldn’t. The only way Trump gets anything out of this is if the investigation exposes actual corruption by Joe Biden, and if that’s what’s uncovered, it would be a service to the United States for us to find out about it.

The only way Trump is guilty of wrongdoing here is if the call had gone the way Adam Schiff tried to make people think it went with his creative re-write of the transcript, in which Trump supposedly asks Zelinsky to “dig up dirt” on Biden. But on the actual call, Trump asked for no such thing.

Democrats are convinced that by making the request, Trump was hoping for the outcome that would most benefit him politically. He may well have been. Most presidents would in a similar situation. But that’s different from trying to manipulate that outcome to take place, and there’s no evidence Trump did that.

The danger of this Democrat gambit should be obvious: If presidents can act within the law and within their authority, but still be impeached because the opposing party controls Congress and questions his motives, then it will become almost impossible for any president not to be impeached. Every president surely hopes his decisions redound to his political benefit, and every opposing party considers that an undesirable motive.

When presidents make decisions that are largely motivated by politics, there’s a mechanism by which the country can judge whether this warrants the president’s removal from office. It’s called an election and we have one every four years. If Congress is going to start nullifying election cycles by removing presidents at every whim based on suspected bad motives, no president will ever survive a four-year term.

The Senate needs to not only acquit the president, but needs to also make it clear tha the entire proposition of impeaching a president for “corrupt purposes” is illegitimate and can’t become a precedent in this country. It’s tempting to grin at the idea of a future Republican Congress doing it to a future Democrat president to even the score.

But it shouldn’t happen. It’s bad for the country and it needs to stop now.