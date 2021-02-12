The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Wednesday their list of targets for the 2022 midterm elections.

The statement released by the committee gave a list of 47 “offensive pick-up opportunities” to focus on in order to take the House majority from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lot in the 2022 elections.

“We are just a few weeks into the Biden Administration and Americans are already seeing the job-killing initiatives House Democrats support,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said, according to a news release.

Why House Republicans are primed to take back the majority: 𝐆𝐎𝐏 𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞:

• Protecting American jobs

• Jumpstarting the economy

• Getting kids back in school@HouseDemocrats‘ 𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞:

• Elevating fringe internet conspiracieshttps://t.co/VkouDIR9Yx — NRCC (@NRCC) February 10, 2021

TRENDING: 'WJ Live': Cancel Culture's Mission - Obliterate Everything Until America Is a Blank Canvas

Do you expect Republicans to take back the House in 2022? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We will relentlessly hold House Democrats accountable for their socialist agenda and ensure voters understand the damaging impact policies like defunding the police, government-run health care and ending the Keystone XL Pipeline will have on Americans’ everyday lives.”

The process for choosing which Democratic representatives to target included 29 districts that came within a 5 percent margin of victory for Republicans at the congressional or presidential level in 2020.

.@ElaineLuriaVA is a hypocrite. She denounced taking corporate PAC money in 2018, but accepted $30K from corporate PACs to pay off 2020 campaign debts. #VA02 deserves better than a fraud like her! https://t.co/RRoEaKqB8m — NRCC (@NRCC) February 10, 2021

Additionally, eight Democrats who won by less than 10 percent were added to the list, along with 10 seats that may be redistricted to be more competitive.

Republicans are currently only a few seats away from winning the majority, so flipping additional seats — along with holding the 15 seats flipped the last election cycle — is going to be crucial.

Just in: Anthony Brindisi (D) has conceded to Claudia Tenney (R) in #NY22. Final 2020 election House result: 222D, 213R. Republicans came within 31,751 votes of winning the majority. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 8, 2021

The reality for many of these seats is that these candidates cannot be married to former President Donald Trump, as many of the competitive districts were victories for President Joe Biden.

Another major focus of the NRCC and other groups is voter registration, as many Republicans made the decision to leave the party after the incursion into the Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to a report by The Hill released on Twitter, 140,000 voters unregistered as Republicans last month across 25 states.

Nearly 140,000 voters left GOP in 25 states in January https://t.co/IO8nRauap4 pic.twitter.com/I1FjgdgKbU — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2021

My own home state of California lost 33,000 Republican voters, a disappointing sign that people have lost hope for the party and no longer want to be associated with it.

While the majority is within close reach, it will most definitely be an uphill battle for Republicans — and they should by no means get complacent.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.