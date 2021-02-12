SECTIONS
House Republicans Plan to Retake Majority by Targeting Vulnerable Democrats in 47 Districts

Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal By Cameron Arcand, The Western Journal
Published February 11, 2021 at 5:20pm
The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Wednesday their list of targets for the 2022 midterm elections.

The statement released by the committee gave a list of 47 “offensive pick-up opportunities” to focus on in order to take the House majority from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lot in the 2022 elections.

“We are just a few weeks into the Biden Administration and Americans are already seeing the job-killing initiatives House Democrats support,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said, according to a news release.

“We will relentlessly hold House Democrats accountable for their socialist agenda and ensure voters understand the damaging impact policies like defunding the police, government-run health care and ending the Keystone XL Pipeline will have on Americans’ everyday lives.”

The process for choosing which Democratic representatives to target included 29 districts that came within a 5 percent margin of victory for Republicans at the congressional or presidential level in 2020.

Additionally, eight Democrats who won by less than 10 percent were added to the list, along with 10 seats that may be redistricted to be more competitive.

Republicans are currently only a few seats away from winning the majority, so flipping additional seats — along with holding the 15 seats flipped the last election cycle — is going to be crucial.

The reality for many of these seats is that these candidates cannot be married to former President Donald Trump, as many of the competitive districts were victories for President Joe Biden.

Another major focus of the NRCC and other groups is voter registration, as many Republicans made the decision to leave the party after the incursion into the Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to a report by The Hill released on Twitter, 140,000 voters unregistered as Republicans last month across 25 states.

My own home state of California lost 33,000 Republican voters, a disappointing sign that people have lost hope for the party and no longer want to be associated with it.

While the majority is within close reach, it will most definitely be an uphill battle for Republicans — and they should by no means get complacent.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

