House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rips Pelosi on impeachment 'did she say that with a straight face?'

Last night, there were some rumors floating around that, sometime today, Nancy Pelosi might finally hand the articles of impeachment to the Senate. So far, we’re still in a holding pattern. No announcement has been made, and Pelosi still hasn’t delivered the goods. Whatever game she’s playing, the official line is still “we’re waiting for a guarantee of a fair trial.”

Yesterday, during a press conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked about that.

A reporter asked:

“The speaker continues to say she needs to see more from Senator McConnell on what the trial will look like before she sends the articles. Why is that an unreasonable request? Why shouldn’t Leader McConnell come out and show what the rules of this proceeding are before she sends the articles?”

McCarthy basically ignored the question, instead opting to unload on Pelosi’s slowly collapsing cat and mouse game…

“Did she say that with a straight face? You sat through this impeachment. You watched the Speaker of the House deny any rules going forward in the House. You watched the Speaker of the House change every history we have when it comes to impeachment. We had a history about how we dealt with Clinton, and how we dealt with Nixon, in a fair process. She changed all that so it could not become fair. She took it out of Judiciary and put it into the Intel Committee, where they couldn’t focus on other things going on around the world – only focus on impeachment. She denied the own members the ability to ask questions and only for the first 45 minutes that the Chair and someone not even elected to Congress had the power to ask questions. She denied the minority to be able to have witnesses. She denied the accused, the President, to even have legal counsel, and she has the gall to say she wants to determine what happens in the Senate? Maybe she’s more concerned that her case is so weak. …The Speaker does not have the power to continue to hold. This is something that has passed in the House and Constitutionally has to move to the Senate. She told us it was urgent as why we had to move so quickly… and now she thinks she has the power of the Senate? Again, I wish she would read the Constitution and understand what power she has and does not have.”

McCarthy gets bonus points for combining the words “Pelosi,” “understand,” and “Constitution.” That’s not something that happens very often.

He went on to point out that members of Pelosi’s own party are increasingly fed up with her CNN-based strategy. As he put it, if she can’t be bothered to send the articles, “I guess it’s not that important.”

Bravo, sir. Well said.