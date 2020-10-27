Hillary Clinton received misery and mockery for a birthday present Monday as the Democrat who lost the 2016 election had to see President Donald Trump’s third nominee to the Supreme Court confirmed.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate on Monday night after a 52-48 vote ended a highly partisan confirmation process.

House Republicans simply noted what was, to them, the happy alignment of Clinton’s 73rd birthday with the day that Barrett was confirmed and took her oath.

“Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton!” House Judiciary Republicans tweeted.

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

Clinton responded to seeing Trump do what she never would by repeating the Senate Democrats’ talking point that adding Barrett to the court could kill Obamacare when the Supreme Court deals with questions about the scope of the Affordable Care Act.

“Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out,” she tweeted.

Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 27, 2020

Many on Twitter joined in celebrating Trump’s “birthday present” to Clinton.

Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett! You got this. Thank you to @realDonaldTrump for the brilliant nomination and @senatemajldr for all the hard work. Also, Happy Birthday to Hillary Clinton! We couldn’t have done this without you. #3TrumpJustices Not tired of #WINNING. — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 27, 2020

Happy Birthday Hillary Clinton! It was very nice of @realDonaldTrump to give her Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court as a birthday present! — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 26, 2020

Happy birthday to Hillary Clinton https://t.co/uPR4isDk2d — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 27, 2020

Judge Amy Coney Barrett will become JUSTICE Amy Coney Barrett on Hillary Clinton’s Birthday…. President Trump sure knows how to give the best gifts! 😂 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 26, 2020

During Barrett’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, she was asked if she had been approached about how she would vote on Obamacare or had made assurances about her vote.

“Absolutely not,” she said, according to NPR. “I was never asked, and if I had been that would have been a short conversation.”

Barrett, while a law school professor, had criticized a past Supreme Court ruling concerning the Affordable Care Act.

“I am not hostile to the ACA,” she said, noting that the issue on the current case is the issue of severability — whether a law can stand if part of it is ruled unconstitutional.

“That’s not something that I have ever talked about with respect to the Affordable Care Act,” Barrett said. “Honestly, I haven’t written anything about severability that I know of at all.”

