House Republicans Vote 145-61 to Keep Liz Cheney as Conference Chair, And That Was the Right Call

I think this might be one of those mornings when a lot of you get mad at me and say, “Herman would never have allowed a piece like this to be published!”

And you’d be wrong.

Herman was a Donald Trump supporter, but he was not blind to Trump’s flaws, nor did he dismiss the damage those flaws had the potential to do to the policy agenda we all supported. Oh, and by the way, during the eight years the three of us ran this site together, Herman, Rob and I frequently disagreed on matters and that’s what made the content on the site so lively.

So no, Herman wouldn’t have lifted a finger to stop me from saying that it’s good Liz Cheney kept her job as House Republican Conference Chair. I won’t presume to tell you he would have agreed with me because it would be wrong for me to try to speak for him now, but he appreciated serious, solid conservatives, and it’s hard to find anyone who fits that description better than Liz Cheney.

Which is the primary reason the vast majority of her colleagues knew better than to throw her over during last night’s marathon debate and vote:

Embattled Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House, held on to her title as House GOP conference chair on Wednesday after easily surviving a push by Trump loyalists to strip her of her leadership position.

In a secret ballot vote by the entire House Republican Conference, only 61 members voted to strip Cheney of her leadership role, with 145 supporting her.

Cheney was under fire over her vote three weeks ago to impeach former President Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters.

Like her venerable father, Liz Cheney is one of the most impressive figures in American politics. She rose to a House leadership position in only her second term in the House because she is consistently excellent on matters of foreign policy, national security, economics, energy and other crucial issues.

If you are looking for Republicans who remain committed to conservative ideals and don’t twist in the wind to please the Beltway crowd and the left-wing media, you cannot do much better than Liz Cheney. In fact, I don’t think you can do any better than Liz Cheney.

While the move by Nancy Pelosi to impeach Trump a second time surely had a partisan tinge to it, that didn’t make it an easy vote of conscience to vote against it. During the first weekend in January, Trump called the Georgia Secretary of State and told him to “find” 11,000 some votes to make Trump the state’s winner. It was a shocking attempt to suborn election fraud by the very guy who’d been running around screaming about election fraud for two months. He then, on January 6, publicly blasted his own vice president for refusing to abuse his power as president of the Senate and try in vain to overturn Trump’s election defeat. At the same event, he told an angry crowd to “fight like hell” and then urged them to go to the Capitol. When they did not only that, but breached and threatened the Capitol and the safety of everyone in it, Trump watched on TV for two hours before issuing any orders to deal with the situation.

Most of you are already mad at me anyway, so I might as well tell you now: I would have voted to impeach him too, for those things.

And not only that. With two weeks to go in his presidential term, there was significant reason to be concerned about what else Trump might do to try to save his political life. If he would stir up an insurrectionist crowd to breach the Capitol and then sit by and do nothing about it, what orders might he try to give to the military? It was a serious enough question that Pentagon leaders were discussing what to do if it happened.

Discussing Trump’s removal in favor of a two-week Mike Pence presidency was hardly beyond the pale considering everything that was happening at the time. Trump’s behavior was reckless and erratic. He was derelict in his duty to restore order. We’ve never seen anything like it from a president.

Faulting Liz Cheney for voting to impeach puts personal loyalty to Trump above all else, and that is not the job of a member of Congress. Just because the president being impeached is from the same party as you doesn’t mean you are duty-bound to defend him. Just because a horrible Speaker of the House brought forth the articles of impeachment doesn’t automatically mean they are unjustified.

I want leadership in Congress that puts doing the right thing above partisanship, and that’s what Liz Cheney did with her impeachment vote. Indeed, that’s what Liz Cheney has always done, throughout her career. She is one of America’s best public servants, and she’s exactly the kind of person the Republican Party needs to emerge as a leader going forward.

Right now there is some pride women feel within our country that, for the first time, we have a female vice president. Even some who don’t care for Kamala Harris or her ideology feel good about the fact that a woman has finally broken that barrier.

Some day we will have a woman president. When we do, I hope it’s a woman who earns her way to the top by her own merit, and really deserves the job. Liz Cheney would be that kind of woman.

Now you might say, wait a minute, she only got there by her name because she’s Dick Cheney’s daughter. I would tell you this: Look at her past track record serving in the State Department. Look at her leadership on national security issues long before she ran for Congress. Look at her ability to analyze and express herself on crucial issues. Liz Cheney is a powerful force on her own merits.

And she follows her conscience before anything else. Thank God she is still part of the House leadership. We need more like her. And less like the 61 fools who voted to boot her out.