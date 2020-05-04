Other than 'hypocrisy,' there's nowhere to go with Tara Reade's allegations against Biden

Yes, Democrats and the media are completely disingenuous in the way they handle ancient sexual assault allegations. Not that it surprises anyone, but it’s become abundantly clear these past several weeks – much to the dismay of Tara Reade.

When a Republican is accused, the accusation is tantamount to guilt and the mere suggestion that evidence might be required is an act of misogyny. When a Democrat is accused – especially when the Democrat in question is the presumptive presidential nominee – the matter is either buried or treated with extreme incredulity. And no, if you accuse Joe Biden, the icons of the feminist world will not speak up for you.

If you’re shocked that this is all determined by partisan politics and not by evidence or any real interest in justice, I don’t know what to tell you. The spiking of Tara Reade proves it, but it’s nothing most of us didn’t already know.

That said, it’s hard to see where opponents of Biden take this from here. Having made the point that Democrats are hypocrites on the matter, we’re left with the question of whether the accusation itself has any real potential to take Biden down.

I don’t think it does.

As with all ancient allegations that surface when someone is seeking an office or trying to be confirmed to a position, there’s the feel of a political dirty trick to it. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be true. I understand why women are afraid to come forward about sexual misbehavior, especially when it’s committed by high-profile, powerful men. It’s not completely implausible that Reade omitted the sexual assault from her contemporaneous complaint because she was scared of Biden’s power and influence.

And there is more circumstantial support for Reade’s claim – several people she told about it at the time, along with her mother’s apparent 1993 call to the Larry King Show – than Christine Blasey Ford ever had.

I am not asserting that she’s lying. I don’t know if she is or not, and I think it’s at least plausible that she’s not.

But that’s as close as anyone can get to proving it. There is no physical evidence. There are no eyewitnesses. There are inconsistencies between her complaint at the time and her story now – understandable, perhaps, but still not helpful to her case.

Is it possible to prove this allegation one way or the other?

Perhaps more importantly, there is no conceivable way of getting any closer to the truth. A police report at this point could only deal with the evidence that’s already on the record. That wouldn’t be enough to even bring about an arrest, let alone a conviction.

Biden is not subject to Senate confirmation, so there’s no pretext for holding hearings of any kind. And even if you could, it will still produce an inconclusive he-said-she-said dynamic.

Everyone can have their opinions about who’s telling the truth, but no one’s opinions can be definitively proven right or wrong. We’re never going to be any more sure about this than we are right now.

For that reason, Republicans have nowhere to go with this. They’ve made their point about the hypocrisy, and it’s a point well taken. The next time Democrats try this on a Republican nominee or candidate, they will have a harder time being taken seriously no matter how hard the media try to carry their water.

But as for this year and this election, we can’t keep arguing for the next six months about whether Biden or Reade is telling the truth. This story is going to run its course, and quickly, because there’s nothing else it can do. We all know Biden is creepy and handsy, and that will be factored in to people’s decisions about whether to vote for him.

That’s it, though. We’re not going to learn any more and we’re wasting our time thinking we can. In the process, we might neglect the attention required on the many other good reasons – things that have more to do with the governing of the nation – that Joe Biden should not be allowed to become president.