When hysteria looms, we need you to be the last man (or woman) standing

I was in the casino at the Encore Hotel on Monday. Three days earlier I predicted that I would be the last man standing in the casino.

I was right!

I was the last man standing because I did not give into the fear and hysteria. On Monday night I was the only person in the card section of the casino. It made for a lonely game but this was about more than the card game.

There was some question about whether flights would be canceled, but I did make my originally scheduled flight to Atlanta on Tuesday morning and arrived safely back home.

The seriousness of COVID-19 has not only caused major events to be canceled or postponed. It has caused people to realize that as citizens we must always have a Plan B for the unexpected. Plan A is business as usual with our daily routines. We had to readjust our routines with the 9-11 terrorist attacks, and we managed to get through it. It looks like we have to do it again now, and we will.

This two-week shutdown by many businesses and schools is helping contain the spread of the virus in the U.S. Reported deaths here are still less than 120. The worldwide total is over 5,800.

The entire nation is aware of the threat and is engaged in common-sense steps to help contain the virus. That’s what we do! But there is a difference between common-sense steps like washing your hands and disinfecting surfaces . . . and completely retreating from life as we know it. We have to do what’s necessary without becoming so fearful that the virus has essentially defeated us.

Most of the countermeasures are mild compared to a nation under siege by a virus that could kill thousands in months, as it has in other countries.

Let’s be as cautious as we can, and use some common sense. That’s what got us though prior crises.

But people still need to eat and have their basic needs supplied. Businesses need to operate if they can because the burden on all of us becomes that much greater as more people lose their paychecks. Those who can keep things going also serve.

If you can, be the last man (or woman) standing through this crisis in your home and business.

Do what you can do!