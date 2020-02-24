ICE defies California law, sends officers to arrest illegals in courthouse

California Gov. Gavin Newsom seems to think that his state is a kingdom unto itself, and not part of the United States that’s subject to federal law. Sometimes California is able to pass measures that actually have this effect, particularly when it passes air pollution regulations that manufacturers are required to follow in order to sell in the state.

Because of the size of the California market, auto manufacturers don’t believe they have the luxury of defying California’s environmentla diktats, so for better or for worse, some of California’s regulations effectively because the law of the whole country.

Newsom apparently thinks he also has authority over federal immigration enforcement, and recently signed a law that says ICE agents cannot arrest illegals in California courthouses unless they have warrants signed by a judge.

What Newsom seems to forget is that California courthouses are part of the United States, and ICE agents have jurisdiction there whether Newsom wants them to or not. And last week California found out that ICE isn’t going to be stopped from doing its job because California Democrats hate Donald Trump:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made the arrests Tuesday at Sonoma County Superior Court, prompting an outcry from criminal justice and court officials who said the action undermines local authority and deters immigrants who are in the country illegally from participating in the U.S. justice system.

TRENDING: In new Twitter video, Trump destroys Obama’s claim that he deserves credit for the economy

ICE said California’s law doesn’t supersede federal law and “will not govern the conduct of federal officers acting pursuant to duly-enacted laws passed by Congress that provide the authority to make administrative arrests of removable aliens inside the United States.”

“Our officers will not have their hands tied by sanctuary rules when enforcing immigration laws to remove criminal aliens from our communities,” David Jennings, ICE’s field office director in San Francisco, said in the statement.

This is a very welcome development, and very necessary. Despite the disingenuous rhetoric you hear from politicians like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, it’s normal for local law enforcement to assist federal authorities when asked. The recent trend toward refusing to help nab illegal immigrants at the local level is a new and unprecedented development.

But it’s one thing to refuse to help. It’s another thing entirely to actively work against federal law enforcement, which is what Newsom and other California Democrats were doing when they passed this law. By refusing to abide by California’s law, ICE is taking an important stand that it will not have its jurisdiction to enforce federal law limited by the whims of local or state politicians.

Was ICE right to defy California law? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (63 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

California is part of the United States whether Gavin Newsom likes it or not. It is subject to federal law – every square inch of it, and that includes the state’s courthouses. If there are people there who have broken federal law, then federal law enforcement have the authority to walk right in and arrest them – warrant or no warrant.

No state law can restrict that jurisdiction.

If California has a problem with that, it is welcome to secede from the union and takes its 55 electoral votes with it. The way things have been going with California lately, we might all be better off if this happened.